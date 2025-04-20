11 Ways Restaurants Trick You Into Spending More Without Realizing It

There's nothing wrong with spending money to enjoy a meal at a restaurant. But sometimes, diners are unaware of what's going on behind the scenes. Rest assured – restaurants know exactly what they're doing to increase their bottom line (and make your wallet a little thinner).

If you love appetizers or dessert, or dropping a lot of cash on wine or drinks that's fine. But going into a dining experience with your eyes open allows you to be the one to decide whether you really want to spend more.

Here are 11 of the most common ploys that restaurants will use to increase the size of your bill. Be on the lookout for them the next time you dine out – then you can decide whether you really want to fork over your cash, or if you're ready to put the fork down and say, "Check please!"

Having you wait at the bar for your table

Sure, sometimes a restaurant is crowded and a seat at the bar is a welcome respite from standing in the vestibule. But often, a host or hostess will direct you there knowing full well that you'll be dropping extra cash on a drink (or two). Also, once you get started drinking, chances are you'll continue to do so at your table. And as we all know, drinking is apt to make you hungry, so it all comes full circle.

Getting you to pay for water

The last time we checked, water is still free. But restaurants are fond of upselling customers on sparkling or bottled. Unless you're in a place where it's unadvisable to drink the local water, skip the bottled kind and save yourself some cash. There's absolutely no shame in asking for tap.

They play mind games with the menu

If you think the way menus are written is random, you're sorely mistaken. There's a science behind the way the dishes are presented to you. From the fact that there are often no dollar signs in sight (tricking you into forgetting that you're spending your hard earned $$$) to the fact that they put the most expensive items in boxes or in the middle of page where your eye goes first, menus are made to get you to spend. If you've ever read a description of a chicken sandwich that sounds like the J. Peterman catalog, you know that someone is trying to sell you on it. Perhaps most insidious, restaurants will often put a super high-priced item on the menu just to get you to think that the other things surrounding it are actually reasonable!

They make you feel oh-so special

The specials for the night may in fact be special but they will cost you a pretty penny. Or worse yet – your server may not disclose the price leaving you to order something without knowing just how much it's costing you. Also, beware the appetizers that your server tells you only comes with three pieces (so you'd better order at least two for the table).

They're having a holiday meal menu

Dining out on a holiday is rarely cost effective. Restaurants know this is the time when people are willing to spend more, so don't be surprised by the inflated prices. The same goes for prix fixe menus – restaurants use them to lure you in (meanwhile there's nothing on it that you really want so you end up spending more).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

They give you chips first

Or pretzel bites, or bread or anything that will make you thirsty and want to order more drinks – especially those of the pricey, alcoholic type.

They hit you with the drink list

The drinks are a restaurant's moneymaker so you can bet they want you to imbibe. Be aware when a bartender asks what brand of liquor you want or offers top shelf as it'll cost you more. Table tents advertising fancy cocktails are designed to get you to spend, and the wine list is curated to do the same. Since they know people won't order the least expensive bottle on the list (and risk looking cheap!) often the second cheapest bottle will be the worst value. Also be on the lookout for drink specials. Those dollar daquiris may seem like a great deal, but how much will you end up spending on food when you're sucking down sugary drinks?

They hit you from the side(s)

Restaurants know they can get you to spend more by upselling different side dishes. Want sweet potato fries instead of regular? How about a salad instead of those fries? All of these offerings will all cost you more.

They set things on fire

Anything made tableside like artisanal guacamole or cacio e pepe spun from a wheel of cheese is all going to cost you because you're paying for a little show with your food. Setting cheese on fire is a great example (but if you see saganaki on a menu get it – it's delicious.

They delight you with dessert

Most diners know that dessert is an upsell that's often irresistible. If you want dessert great! But beware of some of the little tricks such as dropping the dessert menus without asking you if you're in the mood for something sweet, or the waitstaff bringing out a dessert tray or cart to visually tempt you.

Not telling you the gratuity is included

Check your bill to make sure the tip isn't already included and be on the lookout for other surcharges, like ones for using a credit card. And remember – there's nothing wrong with reading the bill closely before handing over your hard-earned dough.