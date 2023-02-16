Snickers Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Candy Bar

Every time a company discontinues a popular product, it risks invoking the anger of devoted fans. In some cases, such as Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker, consumers have been so outraged by the disappearance that they started petitions demanding the items be brought back. (Eventually, the pizza chain did just that.)

If you were a fan of Snickers' Rockin' Nut Road candy bar, which vanished from store shelves back in 2017, according to PennLive, today is your lucky day. Snickers just announced that the item will finally make its grand return later this month.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"At Mars, we are consumer obsessed. Fans have shared their love for Snickers Rockin' Nut Road and called for the return of this delicious, one-of-a-kind flavor," said Martin Terwilliger, senior director of marketing for Snickers parent Mars Wrigley, in a press release. "There's nothing like being able to excite our fans with the return of a product so many of them have requested."

RELATED: Your Favorite Candy Is About to Get More Expensive

Indeed, fans haven't been shy about expressing their love for Snickers Rockin' Nut Road or desire for it to be brought back. One Twitter user, @Candace_Michele, wrote in a January 2017 tweet that eating the candy bar can "cure depression and loneliness."

"This is your reminder to bring back Rockin' Nut Road Snickers," fellow Twitter user @RayTango84 wrote in an April 2021 tweet directed at the brand.

The Snickers Rockin' Nut Road has many base elements of the classic candy, but with a unique spin. It features caramel and marshmallow-flavored nougat and replaces the roasted peanuts found in a traditional Snickers with roasted almonds. Additionally, Snickers Rockin' Nut Road is coated in dark chocolate rather than milk chocolate, another step away from the classic iteration.

Snickers said that the fan-favorite candy bar will be available at retailers nationwide once it's back on shelves. Customers will be able to snag the item in a 1.41 ounce single size, 2.82 ounce share size, and 7.70 ounce sharing size pack.

And in additional good news for fans, Mars has no future plans to remove the product from shelves again, a representative tells Eat This, Not That!

The announcement from Snickers comes about two months after the company unveiled its brand-new Hi Protein bars that feature 20 grams of protein on top of the typical chocolate, caramel, and peanuts. Select retailers began carrying the item last month, but it is set to get a nationwide release later this year.