6 Soda Brands With the Most Alarming Ingredients

Soda has historically had a bad name in terms of health. The new healthy soda boom, led by probiotic soda brands like Poppi and Olipop, is making the soda experience a little more guilt-free, fueled by healthier ingredients and fewer additives and artificial colors. However, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells us there are still so many sodas on the market with alarming ingredients. Here are 6 soda brands with the most alarming ingredient lists.

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew may be incredibly popular and available in lots of fun flavors. What makes it alarming is a few of the ingredients, including High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS),

Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO), “used in some versions to stabilize flavoring,” Yellow 5 (Tartrazine) “an artificial dye linked to hyperactivity in some studies,” and also the high sugar content, about 46g per 20 oz bottle. “Potential for liver stress, behavioral effects, and excessive caffeine,” says Collingwood.

Pepsi Fire

Pepsi Fire is alarming for a few reasons. First, it has artificial cinnamon flavor. Second, the caramel color “can contain 4-MEI, a possible carcinogen,” and phosphoric acid, which “can affect bone and kidney health with frequent intake,” says Collingwood. It also has a whopping 65g per 20 oz. “High sugar and artificial additives in a novelty flavor,” says Collingwood.

Coca-Cola Cherry

Coca-Cola Cherry is another flavor-enhanced soda with lots of problematic ingredients. In addition to High Fructose Corn Syrup it also has artificial flavors, caramel coloring, and lots of sugar, 57g per 20 oz bottle. “Sweetness masks acidity that may erode tooth enamel over time,” Collingwood adds.

The 26 Unhealthiest Sodas—Ranked by Sugar Content

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange is popular with kids, but it is full of unhealthy ingredients. Why is it alarming? If is filled with artificial dyes (Yellow 6, Red 40) and HFCS. “It has no real orange juice despite the flavor,” says Collingwood. It is also full of sugar, 44g per 20 oz. “Bright dyes are potentially linked to behavioral issues in children,” says Collingwood.

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper is also alarming. “A cocktail of 23 artificial flavors,” says Collingwood. It has HFCS, caramel coloring, and phosphoric acid, and boasts 64 grams of sugar. “High acidity and chemical load,” she says.

Rockstar Energy Soda

Rockstar Energy Soda may give you a burst of energy, but it’s not natural by any means. “It has excessive caffeine combined with sugar,” says Collingwood. Ingredients include artificial flavors and colors, taurine, guarana, and other stimulants, and lots of sugar – 63g per 16 oz. “Raises heart rate and blood pressure; not recommended for kids or sensitive individuals,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e