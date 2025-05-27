Sonic is Bringing Back Hit Menu Item for First Time in 6 Years

It’s been a challenging few years – and months – for the restaurant business. Even fast food chains have been impacted by inflation, rising costs due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and a decrease in consumer demand as more Americans try to save money by eating at home. One tactic that many brands, including Chipotle, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell, have mastered? Enticing customers with new and exciting menu options and bringing back old favorites. Sonic has jumped on board the trend. Just in time for summer 2025, the burger joint has announced a new exciting menu item and the return of an old favorite.

Starting May 27th, Sonic will be serving new Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites. Each snackable bite consists of a crispy-fried shell filled with gooey, melty mozzarella and provolone cheeses, pepperoni, and pizza sauce. They come in a variety of order options, including 3-, 5-, and 7-piece orders, starting at $2.99 for the smallest.

The announcement sparked serious excitement on Reddit. “I need to try that,” one person commented. Others likened them to Totino’s Pizza Rolls with garlic and real cheese. “Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites look damn delicious,” another added.

Sonic is also bringing back a crowd-favorite beverage for a limited time: Watermelon and Lemonberry Slushes. The first, last available in 2019, is a sweet watermelon flavor blended into a Sonic Slush. The lemonberry hasn’t been in restaurants since 2020, and is a sweet meets tart strawberry and lemon blend with slushed ice. “if it’s the same watermelon from 2018 before they discontinued it this is such a W,” one Redditor exclaimed.

But that’s not all. You can take advantage of some amazing limited-time deals, like half off “any size, any flavor” of milkshake after 5PM at participating locations nationwide.

Sonic announced the deal on Instagram. “No gatekeeping. half-price shakes after 5pm for everyone,” they wrote. “it’s the summer of shakes,” one follower commented.

Another new item that has people talking? The Unicorn Dream Slush, which features “cotton candy syrup with blue raspberry boba bubbles and cotton candy flavored sugar on top,” one Redditor explains. “It’s everything you ever wanted…. and more!” another confirmed. “My friend thought it was too sweet but she also didn’t get the blue raspberry popping boba (she doesn’t like the texture) so that might have affected it,” a third chimed in.