Sonic Just Launched a New Slush With a Spicy Kick

Sonic Drive-In's Flavorista Favorites premium drink lineup is about to get a lot more zesty with the launch of the Strawberry Mangonada Slush, a limited-time beverage inspired by the Mexican chamoyada. The tangy, sweet beverage is made of blended strawberries and mangonada syrup, perfected with just a hint of delicious Tajín Clásico Chili Lime seasoning. The new drink is $2.99 for a medium size, and will be available nationwide from March 3. Sonic App users can enjoy the beverage right away.

Sonic's Newest Flavorista Favorite

"We're always looking to bring excitement to our fans with refreshing, craveable and unexpected drinks, and by partnering with Tajín to add their signature seasoning flavor to the Strawberry Mangonada Slush, we've done just that," said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. "By combining the juicy sweetness of strawberries and mango with a hint of zesty lime from Tajín Clásico, we've taken classic summer fruit flavors and kicked them up a notch."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonic's Commitment to Giving Back

Sonic donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, Blast, and Shake sale to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative, so you can enjoy the drink while doing some good.

Tajín Brings a Bold Kick

"At Tajín, we love bringing bold, authentic flavors to every moment, and the new Strawberry Mangonada Slush at SONIC is the perfect way to experience that sweet and tangy kick," shared Javier Leyva, Director of Tajín USA. "With the signature zest of Tajín Clásico, this refreshing twist on a classic treat is sure to excite taste buds and add a deliciously vibrant touch to any day, while contributing to a great cause."

Sonic's Daily Deals

If you prefer regular menu items at the fast-food chain, try Sonic's "Daily Cravings & Savings" options, a $1.99 menu that currently includes the Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger, Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap, Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap, Small BARQ'S® Root Beer Float, Small Coca-Cola® Float, Small Dr Pepper® Float, Small Fanta® Orange Float, Soft Pretzel Twist, and French Toast Sticks.

Peanut Butter and Bacon Creations

Sonic also debuted a limited-time Peanut Butter and Bacon Cheeseburger and Peanut Butter and Bacon Milkshake in January, telling fans not to knock them till they've tried them.

"Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you'd expect on a cheeseburger and you definitely wouldn't think to combine these flavors into a shake, but at SONIC, we ignore what everyone else considers normal to deliver innovation that'll make guests shout, 'Hell yeah, SONIC!'," said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC in a press release.

"We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we're doing it again with this latest 'this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it' combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake." It remains to be seen if the peanut butter mashups return to the menu—watch this space!

Make better eating choices every day by signing up for our newsletter, and be sure to follow us on MSN!