7 Spiciest Fast-Food Items in America According to Real Heat Seekers

Spicy food is having a serious moment right now—customers can’t get enough of the heat, especially when it’s paired with sweet flavors (aka “swicy”). While heat levels are, of course, subjective, there is a general consensus from fans of fiery fare on which fast food items are genuinely hot. Chicken features heavily on the list—people really do love some hot chicken!—but other fast food gets a look-in, too. Here are 7 fast food items so spicy, some require a waiver before you can even try them.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Reaper

Dave’s Hot Chicken “Reaper” level is so hot the restaurant has a disclaimer saying you can’t sue them for any potential bodily harm resulting from eating something so spicy. It really isn’t for the faint of heart! “I had Dave’s Reaper Hot. Once. Never again. And I like eating raw reapers that I grow and make sauce out of,” one Redditor shared.

Houston TX Hot Chicken Sandwich

The Houston TX Hot Chicken Sandwich requires a waiver for its “Houston, We Have a Problem!” heat level. “This was legit hot I was able to finish half before I gave up. Very good sandwich and would highly recommend if you love the capsaicin high and pain!” one customer said.

Wingstop Atomic Flavor Wings

Wingstop’s Atomic-flavored chicken wings are “the hottest we’ve got. Find out for yourself,” the restaurant says. Depending on who you ask, some say it’s not that spicy, some say it’s insane. “The hot isn’t hot and Atomic is way too hot lol. I order hot with a side of atomic and add just a bit to them to even it out. They definitely need an in between sauce. It is kinda fun to challenge yourself with the atomic pain every so often though,” one Redditor said.

Wendy’s Ghost Pepper Fries

Wendy's fans still talk about the limited time-only Ghost Pepper Fries. "It's funny, I have distinct memories of eating Wendy's ghost pepper fries around 2014 and they actually raised a slight sweat," one Redditor shared. "Those and the sandwich were so delicious. I really wish they'd come back! Or if I could at least find a good knockoff recipe with similar flavors," another said.

Carl’s Jr. Double El Diablo

Carl’s Jr.’s Double El Diablo contains both regular jalapenos and jalapeno poppers, and carries a respectable amount of heat, fans say. “I love this burger,” one Redditor said. “This burger is always on the menu in México,” another shared.

Zaxby’s Spicy Signature Sandwich

Zaxby’s Spicy Signature Sandwich is a fan-favorite menu item, and the Zaxby’s Tongue Torch Sauce and Nuclear Sauce are widely considered to be very hot. “*10/10* I ended up using so much of that nuclear sauce it’s silly. “sweating like a bullet” as my dad would say, but it’s honestly just the right amount of heat. just so tasty,” one customer shared.

Chick-Fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chick-Fil-A’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich is a controversial menu item—some customers can’t taste any heat and others say it’s overwhelming. “I tried the spicy chicken sandwich and really was impressed. I am not crazy about eating spicy things but I was surprised that the spiciness wasn’t overtly too strong and was that it was incredibly tasty at the same time,” one Redditor said.