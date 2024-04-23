 Skip to content

Sprite Just Dropped an Exciting New Summer Soda Flavor

The soda brand just announced Sprite Chill, its "coldest-est" drink yet.
Avatar for ET Author
By Brianna Ruback
Published on April 23, 2024 | 11:39 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer isn't quite here yet, but Sprite is already looking to help soda fans cool off. Yesterday, the soda giant rolled out a new limited-edition soft drink ahead of the upcoming season: Sprite Chill.

The new soda builds on Sprite's signature lemon-lime flavor but adds cherry-lime. For an additional twist, the drink features cooling agents designed to present "a uniquely elevated sensory experience," according to the Coca-Cola Company, which owns Sprite.

This cooling sensation is intended to grow with each sip, using technology similar to that used in confectionery and baking. According to Coca-Cola, Sprite Chill is "one of the first sparkling soft drinks" that presents a cooling sensation without mint flavor.

 I Tried 7 Cola Brands in Search of a Coke Classic Dupe & Only One Came Close

can of sprite chill
Courtesy of Sprite

This new soda is sold in standard and zero-sugar varieties. These will be available in North America through July while supplies last.

Sprite Chill underwent multiple rounds of development and testing before the Coca-Cola Company reached an ideal balance of cherry-lime flavor and cooling intensity.

"Consumers today are looking for multisensorial beverage experiences, so we saw a unique opportunity to elevate the crisp, refreshing taste Sprite fans expect with a first-of-its-kind cooling sensation," Felicity Boucetla, the senior director of product development for sparkling flavors, said in a statement.

 The 15 Unhealthiest Sodas—Ranked By Sugar Content

To promote Sprite Chill, Coca-Cola partnered with Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young, famously nicknamed "Ice Trae." In a new video advertisement, Young and an intellectual property lawyer deliver a "Freeze and Desist" to fans, imitating the NBA star's signature shiver move.

The advertisement concludes with Sprite Chill being called the "coldest-est in the game." Young has been a brand ambassador for Sprite since 2021.

As part of this soda launch, the Coca-Cola Company is inviting fans to submit their "coldest selfies" to the Snapchat Chill Cam challenge by using Sprite's custom filter. The company will select entries to feature on Sprite's social media channels and digital billboards in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, and New York City.

 The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Beyond Sprite Chill, the Coca-Cola Company has released other limited-edition Sprite offerings, such as Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Lymonade Legacy. The brand also offers a few other varieties, including Sprite Tropical Mix, Sprite Lemonade, and Sprite Cherry.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • Trader Joe's basil, Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil, and Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale on patterned blue background

    Every Major Food Recall to Know About Right Now

  • sprite chill

    Sprite Just Dropped an Exciting New Summer Soda Flavor

  • four popular store-bought ketchup bottles on a purple and red designed background

    I Tried 8 Ketchup Brands to Find the #1 Best

  • Costco warehouse storefront against a colorful background

    13 Best International Foods You Can Score at Costco Right Now

  • Sprouts Farmers Market sign on purple striped background

    Shoppers Are Flocking to Sprouts in Droves

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.