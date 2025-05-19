Sprite Just Dropped a Bold New Flavor No One Saw Coming 

After months of speculation (and random sightings of promotional labels in grocery stores) Sprite just confirmed the launch of a limited-time-only drink for this summer: Sprite + Tea! This delicious new mashup combines the crisp, lemon-lime taste of Sprite with the refreshing taste and flavor of tea, and is available across the United States and Canada through October.

The idea was formed after inspiration from viral videos where fans would steep tea bags in their Sprite, and Coca-Cola's R&D team went through several rounds of testing to make the resulting formula perfect.

Play

"The Sprite + Tea concept started out as an intern research project, which is really fun and interesting," adds A.P. Chaney, Senior Creative Director, Sparkling Flavors North America. "When it blew up on TikTok with millions of views, it was a gut check that we were on the right track. Because you never go wrong when you listen to consumers and tap into what they're doing by becoming part of their everyday." Chaney compares the new Sprite + Tea to another fan-inspired soda: the Sprite Lymonade, which was inspired by fans mixing Sprite with lemonade. Sprite + Tea collaborated with Eastside Golf for the official ad campaign.

Fans are excited about the new drop, sharing their thoughts online. "Honestly I really wanna try this I'm a southern boy and we love sprite and deadly sweet tea so this looks fire to me," one Redditor said. "It's just an Arnold Palmer as a soda. I think it's a great idea. Is there a zero sugar variety?" one hopeful fan said [there is]. "I used to drink a concoction of this when I worked in fast food lol! Learned it from this one customer who would always order half tea, half sprite. I lovingly referred to it as 'the Paul'," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sprite + Tea will no doubt perform as well as last year's LTO Sprite Chill, which was so successful that Coca-Cola added the drink to its permanent lineup. "Sprite Chill is so good and I'm thrilled it ended up being so popular that sprite decided to make it part of their main line. I can't wait to drink it during the hot days of summer 🤤," one Redditor raved.

Play

Another fan said the soda is their favorite Sprite product. "The best zero sugar drink in recent years," they commented. "It's a staple for me. I guess some people don't like the slight menthol taste but it's mild to me. It tastes like a drink you'd get from Sonic. Strangely, I think Sprite Zero is one of the most boring zero sugar drinks out there but Chill has such a great flavor."