4 Standing Exercises That Restore Thigh Strength Faster Than Squats After 60

These exercises are effective and work well for every workout level.

Squats are extremely productive when it comes to building thigh strength. They activate the glutes, hamstrings (your back thighs), and quads (front thighs). Plus, this bodyweight exercise boosts metabolism and joint flexibility. But if you’re not a fan of squats, we have four standing exercises you can do instead. In fact, these movements will restore thigh strength even faster than squats after 60—and they’re effective, easy exercises for every workout level.

“After 60, muscle loss accelerates due to sarcopenia, the age-related decline in muscle mass and strength. Adults can lose 3–8% of muscle mass per decade, and the rate often increases in the 60s and beyond,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership. “Hormonal shifts, reduced activity levels, and changes in neuromuscular signaling all contribute. The body also loses fast-twitch muscle fibers, which are responsible for power and quick reactions.”

Because your thighs house some of the biggest and most essential muscles in the entire body, weakness in this area can majorly impact mobility.

“Declining thigh strength can make everyday movements—like climbing stairs, standing up from a chair, walking long distances, or catching yourself during a loss of balance—much more difficult,” Canham tells us. “Maintaining strong thigh muscles is strongly linked to fall prevention, walking speed, and long-term independence.”

Below, Canham shares four standing exercises that can help restore thigh strength quicker than squats after 60.

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Stair Step-Ups

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Begin by standing tall, facing a low step. Hold an optional lightweight dumbbell in each hand. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each leg.

Reverse Lunges

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step your left foot back a few feet, making sure to land on the ball of your foot. Lower into a lunge position until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee hovers just above the floor. Press through your front heel to rise back up to standing. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each leg.

Lateral Band Walks

Begin by placing a resistance band around your ankles or thighs. Slightly bend your knees and step sideways, keeping your movement controlled. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 steps in each direction.

Supported Split Squats