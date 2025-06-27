Starbucks is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item After 2 Years

Fans of Starbucks‘ iconic Raspberry Syrup will be thrilled to hear the chain is bringing it back (sadly for a limited time only) this July. The fan-favorite syrup has been on hiatus for two years, and Starbucks confirmed it will be back in a new release covering the “top moments” from the Starbucks Leadership Experience 2025 earlier in June.

“Under the Back to Starbucks strategy, the company is reimagining and modernizing its beverages and food to build a relevant, hype-worthy global menu that will resonate with customers,” the chain said. “Starbucks will also be bringing back raspberry syrup for a very limited time this July to delight fans, and the company plans to bring more flavor drops in the future.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans are expressing their excitement about the Raspberry Syrup return on social media, saying they can’t wait. “Yessssss raspberry white mochas in 100+ degree Texas summer … ….still gonna drink 100 of them,” one Redditor joked. While some employees say they didn’t really use the syrup much before, others disagree. “IDK where you all that you never used raspberry, we went thru it like CRAZY. To me this was one of the stupider moves Starbucks has made in the last several years. Definitely in the top 5, IMO. I am not a fan of raspberry, but it was the only ‘fruity’ flavor we have and it was sooo versatile. Our customers loved it. Coffee, frapps, refreshers, teas, it could go in pretty much everything, and did,” one barista shared.

There’s no word yet on whether the new Raspberry Syrup will overlap with Starbucks’ new summer menu, details of which were launched last month: The new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverages, and a new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop.

The Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is already the “drink of the summer”, Starbucks says, adding that it has outperformed all previous seasonal Iced Shaken Espresso beverages launches by 44% since its debut on May 20. “Summer and Starbucks go hand-in-hand,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer. “Our fans are crazy for the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, so we are seeing success continuing to build for the platform with much more innovation possible.”

The Horchata is made with Blonde Espresso and horchata syrup for flavors of warm cinnamon, vanilla, and toasted rice, shaken together with ice and topped with Starbucks oatmilk.

“The horchata cold foam is amazinggggg,” one Redditor said. Starbucks is also testing new banana protein cold foam, as per the Leadership Experience. The new drinks will contain 15 grams of protein but not much else is confirmed yet—it sounds like the company will be giving protein shake companies a serious run for their money with these new drops. Watch this space!