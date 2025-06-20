5 Starbucks Orders Baristas Really Recommend

No one knows more about Starbucks than the people who work at Starbucks—that includes the good, the bad, and the ugly of what goes on behind the scenes at the iconic coffee chain. The trained baristas know exactly how to make each cup of coffee perfect every time, especially after years working for the company. Each has their own preferences for what they would never drink themselves; but also which orders are the best—hacks and tricks customers might have no idea about. Here are five Starbucks orders baristas say are worth the hype.

Oat Milk Cold Brew

One of the most simple orders at Starbucks, an Oat Milk Cold Brew is a solid choice, employees say. “Cold brew with light oat milk. I’m simple and cutting on sugar has caused me to lose weight and I gained a lot of weight when I was drinking a lot of sugary drinks at SB. Like a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frap is 78g of sugar. Insane!” one barista said. “I also get a cold brew with oatmilk. Something about it just hits I barely even crave the sugary drinks anymore,” an assistant store manager responded.

Iced Flat White

One former employee swears by a tweaked iced flat white concoction. “Ex-barista, but I still order this when I need a heavy pick-me-up. Iced flat white (any size), half vanilla + half hazelnut, blonde espresso, extra shot (if you’re feeling sleepy). It’s so good and was my daily driver for a whole year,” they said.

Triple Blonde Shot With Almond Milk

One employee said they change their order depending on the season. “My necessity drink is an iced double/triple blonde shot with SF vanilla and almond milk, that’s just for caffeine,” one barista shared. “If it’s my day off, I might get an iced blonde latte with caramel, oatmilk, and caramel drizzle (this swaps to pumpkin once it comes out!!) .”

5-Shot Oat Milk Latte

Another employee said they change up their order depending on the time of day. “My go-to in the morning is a venti 5-shot oat milk iced blonde latte with macadamia syrup, sometimes with a couple pumps of white mocha if I’ve got a sweet tooth,” the barista said. “In the afternoon for the drive home I do an iced oatmilk London fog or a paradise drink with strawberry cold foam.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5-Shot Soy Caramel Macchiato

Starbucks workers really like the extra caffeine. “I was a partner for 13 years. My first drink was an iced 5 shot venti soy caramel macchiato,” one Redditor shared. “After a couple years I switched to iced Americanos until the iced coffee came out and then it was black iced coffee from then on out. My hangover drink was a soy green tea Frappuccino with 10 scoops of matcha. If I go to Starbucks nowadays I’ll get a cold brew but have to pace myself with that rocket fuel.”