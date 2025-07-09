6 Major Changes Starbucks Is Rolling Out Right Now

Coffee shops have historically been a place for people to hang out, whether curled up with a book, working at a table on a computer, or gathered with friends, chatting away. However, sometime over the past decade, many coffee chains, including Starbucks, shifted store models to a more takeout-friendly approach. However, according to the brand, which unveiled a newly designed store in Bridgehampton, New York, it is set to return to the old model hugely.

Starbucks Is Renovating Up to 1,000 Locations

Restaurant Business reports that Starbucks is remodeling up to 1,000 locations next year, closely resembling the Bridgehampton store. Each will help “bring the company back to its initial intent,” providing a shop where customers can spend time with friends, classmates, or business associates or sit and work independently.

The Spaces Will Be Cozier and Homier

In hopes of making a more inviting space, the new store features cozier seating, including sofas and plush chairs, quiet corners, new homier decorations, like plants and bookshelves, and more premium touches, including glassware and ceramics.

They Are Changing the Look of the Menu to “Reflect a Coffeehouse Experience”

They are also changing up the menu. The Starbucks menu has been pretty basic for years, but according to the brand, the new menus will “reflect a coffeehouse experience.” Starbucks has already gone back to writing names on cups.

There Will be More Power Outlets

There will also be numerous power outlets, “Too many to count,” a spokeswoman told RB. During the post-pandemic world, instead of replacing broken power outlets during remodels, it covered them up. This led to customers feeling frustrated and not wanting to work at shops because they could not charge their laptops.

And, Espresso Bars and Self-Serve Creamer Bars

The new Bridgehampton shop also has other perks, like an updated espresso bar. It is also easier for mobile orderers to find their drinks with new risers and shelves. Other shops have also brought back self-serve creamer bars.

They Are Also Modernizing the Menu

At the recent Leadership Experience 2025, the company’s largest leadership gathering ever, Starbucks unveiled some other changes, including the modernization of beverages and food, which involves creating a relevant and global menu that resonates with customers and inspires them to visit. “Starbucks is reimagining and modernizing its beverages and food – from protein cold foam to freshly baked croissants and cookies. The new products will reflect customer preferences and Starbucks coffee heritage, designed to exceed expectations for both customers and partners,” the brand explains.