Starbucks Just Released 3 Exciting New Drinks

If you've been in the mood to try something new from Starbucks, your time is finally here. On Monday, August 14, America's favorite coffee shop revealed three new drinks that are the perfect way to enjoy the last few weeks of warmer weather. That's why the trio of new beverages can be found on the aptly named Summer Menu Remix, which aims to put a tasty twist on some of your frosty favorites.

But wait! Before you check out these tempting options, you should know that this menu will only be available for a limited time on the Starbucks app so you may want to grab one a.s.a.p. You simply need to figure out which drink you want to order first.

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup

Take your Chocolate Cream Cold Brew up a notch by requesting a little but oh-so-yummy change. When ordering, click "customize" and then opt for "add line the cup." You'll end up with the delicious drink in a cup that is lined with decadent caramel sauce. Um, yum!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I've added the caramel/lined cup to my chocolate cream cold brew for a while now," one Starbucks customer noted when the chain announced their new customized cool beverages on social media. They added that "it's truly the best of both worlds."

Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam

If you thought that an Iced Chai Tea Latte couldn't get any more enticing, think again. Starbucks is now giving you the chance to enjoy it with Matcha Cream Cold Foam on top. Simply select "add cold foam" to your customized drink and you'll be on your way.

"I got a chai with the matcha cold foam recently it was 10/10," an Instagram user wrote while clearly giving this customized drink high marks.

Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade

You may already adore the fact that Starbucks' Iced Black Tea Lemonade boasts a combo of premium black tea and sweet lemonade. However, you might not be able to resist trying it without ice cubes and with blended ice instead. Just click the "add blended" option while ordering on the app, and you'll soon be sipping on the perfect summery drink.

One fan of this order had another suggestion when it comes to how to customize this option, writing, "Add some peach [to the] black tea lemonade, extra yum!"

Just be sure to remember that the Starbucks Summer Remix menu is only available for a limited time on the app. Of course, if you aren't able to give up these delightful drink options when the season is over, then you can continue to enjoy them by asking for the same customizations to be made throughout the year.