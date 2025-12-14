7 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Meals Under $25

Affordable steakhouse meals diners love that deliver big flavor without breaking the bank.

Steakhouse meals can get very expensive, especially if you’re going to a high-end restaurant. But many steakhouse chains are offering thoroughly respectable meals for $25 and under, even more so if guests take advantage of lunch or happy hour deals. If you’re craving a steak but don’t want to remortgage your home, here are seven chains where diners can’t get enough of the taste, quality, and value for money.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse continues to be one of the best deals you can get not just for a steakhouse but any restaurant. For $24.99, guests can enjoy a Hand-Cut Sirloin Steak and two sides. The $24.99 Grilled BBQ Chicken & Ribs plate is also a great deal, consisting of marinated 1/2 lb. breast basted in BBQ sauce along with slow cooked ribs in a unique blend of seasonings and signature BBQ sauce.

LongHorn Roadhouse

Diners at LongHorn Steakhouse can get an 8 oz. Renegade Sirloin meal for $19.29, made with lean and hearty center-cut top sirloin seasoned with our signature Prairie Dust and grilled to perfection. Each plate comes with a side and salad. Guests can also choose the 6 oz. Renegade Sirloin with 8 ct. Redrock Grilled Shrimp for $23.49.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a new Teriyaki Filet Skewers meal for $22.99, which is made with filet medallions, mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions, and finished with a sweet teriyaki glaze over seasoned rice. Those who prefer a more traditional option can get the 8oz Outback Sirloin and two sides for $20.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus

Black Angus offers a 6 oz. Top Sirloin meal for $19.99, which comes with two classic sides. There’s also a Steak Cobb Salad meal for $20.99, which is made from grilled steak, avocados, tomatoes, croutons, chopped egg, applewood-smoked bacon crumbles, bleu cheese crumbles, and house vinaigrette dressing.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Guests at Logan’s Roadhouse can get a 6 oz. Top Sirloin meal with two sides for $19.99. There’s also the choice of Slow Roasted Tri-Tip for $22.99, also served with two sides. Those who prefer something other than steak can get a $14.99 American Roundhouse meal, like the Hand-Breaded Chicken Bites or the All American Cheeseburger.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão guests can enjoy the All-Day Happy Hour, a fantastic deal where diners can enjoy options like the $10 Picanha Burger or $17.50 Filet Mignon Board. The chain also has a delicious new Lobster Mac & Cheese meant for two to share, made with Butter-Bathed lobster, rich cheese sauce, and Panko breadcrumbs for $18. There is also a vegan, gluten-free seared Tofu and Sesame Black Bean Pasta, tossed with carrot ginger-sesame dressing for $25.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse fans can enjoy Tenderloin Bites (with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, creamy chimichurri) for $13.49. For just a hair over $25, guests can get the 8 oz. Wagon Boss Center-Cut Top Sirloin for $25.99, which comes with a choice of side, soup, and salad.