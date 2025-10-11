6 Steakhouse Chains Serving the Juiciest Steaks, According to Chefs

Steak isn’t cheap and when treating yourself to an indulgent meal, it should be worth the dent to your wallet, but not every chain lives up to the hype. From dryness to lack of flavor, there are plenty of places that feel like a waste of money when it comes to steak, but according to chefs, there are several chains that get it right. To find the best steakhouses that deliver a perfectly cooked steak, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to spots. From juicy ribeyes to tender filets, these six chains have earned a chef-approved reputation for getting steak just right, every time.

Joe’s Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s Prime Steak & Stone Crab has been around for over 100 years and has always served top-notch steak and seafood that’s approved by customers and culinary pros. “They never disappoint,” says Chef Josh Gadsden (Executive Chef of High Cotton | Charleston, SC). “I love how they finish the steak table side with the mixed blend of finishing salts for that final touch!”

Texas Roadhouse

For an affordable good steak, Texas Roadhouse is the place Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California prefers. “Their top secret seasoning enhances the natural marbling for exceptional flavor and a perfect medium-rare bite every time,” he says.

Vic & Anthony’s

Vic & Anthony’s is a fine dining steakhouse with locations in Houston, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Lake Charles. It’s a favorite for Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality who has made appearances on MasterChef and TopChef spinoffs. “While pricey, it’s the kind of place where you can confidently order your steak medium-rare and know it’ll arrive exactly as promised — every time,” he says. “Vic & Anthony’s nails what great steakhouses should: prime beef, expert aging, precise cooking, and an atmosphere that elevates the entire experience.” He adds, “The modern approach means balance: tender interiors with a charred exterior crust.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is another casual steakhouse that’s a great value and offers excellent steak options. “Their Renegade Sirloin and Outlaw Ribeye offer excellent flavor for the price,” says Chef Kolby. “Steaks are well-seasoned with their proprietary blend and cooked on open-flame grills that lock in char. Consistently one of the best casual chains for steak.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is also a go-to for Chef Kolby. The upscale chain delivers one of the best dining experiences and steak. “Known for their signature 500-degree plates, which keep steaks sizzling hot as they’re served,” says Chef Kolby. “They also have some of the best sides. Don’t sleep on them! That butter-topped finish creates a luxurious bite, and the precision of their broilers makes doneness nearly flawless across locations.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse combines premium beef, classic steakhouse charm, and reliable service to create a luxurious but approachable dining experience, and it's one of Chef Kolby's spots for outstanding steak. "Every steak is wet-aged for tenderness, then broiled at extremely high heat to lock in juices," he explains. He says, "Chefs pay close attention to crust formation — that deep caramelization that steak lovers crave. Their execution is consistent nationwide, making them a reliable bet for a perfect steak."