These restaurant chains serve comforting pot roast and mashed potatoes diners keep coming back for.

What makes a delicious pot roast even better? When it is served on top of mashed potatoes. The two are often paired, as their tastes and textures perfectly complement each other. Where can you get the dynamic duo: a rich, savory pot roast, veggies, and creamy mashed potatoes? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best pot roast and mashed potatoes.

Bob Evans

The classic pot roast with veggies served at Bob Evans is fork-tender and delicious, cooked for 9 hours with carrots and onions. According to diners, the pot roast is “heavenly,” one says. And, you can’t go wrong with the mashed potatoes.

Cracker Barrel

Down-home style and reliably tender, the Pot Roast at Cracker Barrel is legendary. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular suggested. “I agree,” added another. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, and celery, served with homestyle beef gravy, and is served alongside the chain’s creamy mash.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has one of the best versions of pot roast at a restaurant. “The meat is slow cooked with onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, red skin potatoes, herbs and spices, then served topped with brown gravy. It was moist and delicious. I chose the “Little Less” option, which includes seasonal vegetables and red skin mashed potatoes. The seasonal vegetables were a mix of broccoli and carrots seasoned with a spice that had a bit of a kick–very tasty!” a Facebooker writes. “Pot roast didn’t have any fat,” adds a TripAdvisor reviewer. And, diners are also obsessed with the mashed potatoes.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral serves a crowd-pleasing pot roast buffet style that diners are obsessed with. “Strangely the pot roast at golden corral is pretty damn good,” one Redditor maintains. The mashed potatoes are another popular side, served in an all-you-can-eat format.

Village Inn

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The Village Inn serves a simple, tender roast that fans call underrated. “Comfort food doesn’t get better than this — tender pot roast, just like mom used to make,” the chain writes. And, diners always get it with the mashed potatoes. “OMG! This is the greatest melt-in-your-mouth roast and the Texas toast I always get it with corn and mashed potatoes. Take my word for it you will not regret it. Love it!” a diner wrote on Facebook. “Best pot roast ever, with the mashed potatoes & corn,” another adds.