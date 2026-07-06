Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best Belgian waffles, according to diners.

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What is even better than waffles? A Belgian waffle! The European-style waffle is thicker, larger, and has deeper pockets than standard American waffles. The recipe is also slightly different: Belgian waffles use a yeast-leavened batter or whipped egg whites, giving them a light, airy interior and a crispy crust, compared to American versions, which are thinner and denser due to baking powder. Where can you feast on the most delicious Belgian waffles? Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best Belgian waffles, according to diners.

Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House serves made-from-scratch Belgian waffles that start with a sweet cream batter, are famously baked golden brown, and are served with whipped butter and hot syrup. In addition to their classic version, they offer specialty varieties such as Pecan, Blueberry, Bacon, and Fresh Strawberry waffles. “They do make good waffles,” a Redditor confirms.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe’s Belgian waffles are delicious with pillowy, crisp golden edges. Its classic Belgian waffle is topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon-spiced butter. There is also a cookie dough version. “Start your morning on a sweet note with our Cookie Dough Waffle! A freshly-baked cookie dough. Belgian waffle topped with even more cookie dough, fresh whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and powdered sugar,” the chain wrote in an Instagram post.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

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Keke’s Breakfast Cafe has a Belgian Waffle on the menu that is crispy on the outside, light and airy on the inside. “Keke’s Breakfast Lakeland is the only place I go for them!” a Facebooker declares. “The Belgian and the pecan waffles were delicious and fresh cooked, the fruit was outstanding and the service was excellent,” a Facebooker says.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is one of my favorite spots with an extensive menu that includes a signature Belgian waffle, which is light and crispy. “The Belgian waffle was cut into 4’s and topped with powdered sugar and an amazing strawberry butter that tasted like ice cream!!! Then there was the spicy syrup served on the side…OMG!!! This meal was absolutely PERFECT!! Fancier restaurants have tried and failed, but Metro Diner gets a 10 out of 10 for this awesome meal!!” a Yelper wrote.

IHOP

IHOP also has Belgian waffles on the menu. It is a house-made golden-brown waffle topped with real whipped butter. “Been getting Belgium waffles from ihop and they taste fantastic ,” a Redditor says.

Huddle House

Huddle House is another popular spot for Belgian waffles, which are cooked to a crisp and served with whipped butter and syrup. Diners stand by them. “Prefer huddle to waffle. Better waffles,” a Redditor says.