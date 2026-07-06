5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak-and-Potatoes, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend restaurant chains that serve standout steak and potatoes with classic sides.

Steak and potatoes are one of those food combinations that go together. The hearty pairing strikes the perfect balance of rich, savory flavors and comforting sides, making it a steakhouse staple for generations. Whether it’s served with crispy fries, creamy mashed potatoes, or cheesy au gratin potatoes, some restaurants do it better than others. While plenty of restaurant chains serve the classic combination, a few stand out for their quality cuts of beef, expertly prepared sides, and consistently satisfying meals. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which restaurant chains they recommend when a steak-and-potatoes craving strikes.

LongHorn Steakhouse

When comfort food is the goal, Chef Cassi Gregory, Owner & Executive Chef, Chef Cassi’s Table, says LongHorn Steakhouse nails the classic steak-and-potatoes combination. “When I think of steak and potatoes, I think comfort food with a Texas accent; Longhorn Steak House delivers exactly that,” she says. A good steak-and-potatoes dinner shouldn’t need a lot of explaining.” Chef Cassi adds, “It’s always seasoned well and cooked properly. Longhorn understands the assignment, and they get it!”

Texas Roadhouse

For an affordable steak-and-potatoes dinner that doesn’t skimp on flavor, Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger, says Texas Roadhouse consistently delivers. “That kind of meal is really what people expect from them, and they usually do a good job keeping it hearty and straightforward without overcomplicating it.”

The Capital Grille

For an elevated steakhouse experience with standout potato sides, Lisa Lotts, home cook, recipe developer, owner and publisher of Garlic and Zest, says The Capital Grille is hard to beat. While she says it’s a bit on the “pricier” side, the service is impeccable, and the impressive menu is worth the cost. It’s her ideal spot for a date night and special occasion. According to Lotts, “The standouts are the filet mignon 10oz. which is well-seasoned and seared to my liking (medium-rare) and the bone-in ribeye, which I can never finish (it’s over a pound, but makes a great steak salad the next day).” She explains, “The au gratin potatoes include two types of cheese: Grana Padano for a salty kick and Swiss, which adds a creamy tang.” Lotts continues, “Another option I enjoy is the truffle fries, tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese. They’re crisp and well-seasoned, with the cheese just clinging to the fried potatoes. Definitely a finger-licker, though.”

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

If you’re looking for a traditional steakhouse experience built around premium ingredients, Chef Paige Beazer, Personal Chef & Founder, Yum, by Paige, says Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is one of the best places to order a classic steak-and-potatoes dinner. “When I’m craving a classic steak-and-potatoes dinner done exceptionally well, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is one of my top picks,” she says. “Their dry-aged USDA Prime beef delivers the rich, concentrated flavor and tenderness that great steakhouses are known for, while the potatoes are prepared with the same attention to detail as the steaks.” Chef Paige explains, “It’s a straightforward meal, but every component is executed at a high level. The attentive service adds so much to the overall high-end experience. Wolfgang’s consistently proves that quality ingredients and proper technique never go out of style.”

Smith & Wollensky

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Another go-to for Chef Paige is Smith & Wollensky. She says the chain has mastered the balance between expertly cooked steaks and classic potato accompaniments. “Smith & Wollensky has long been a standout for steak-and-potatoes because they understand the importance of balance,” she explains. “The steaks are expertly cooked with a beautiful crust and juicy interior, and the potato sides are hearty, comforting, and designed to complement the beef rather than compete with it.” Chef Paige adds, “They also offer a signature Cabernet from Napa Valley that is specifically made for the establishment! The meal feels timeless and satisfying, which is exactly what a great steakhouse experience should be.”