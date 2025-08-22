7 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Value Steaks

Going out for a steak is never going to be the cheapest option, but it doesn’t have to be wildly expensive either—and you don’t have to compromise on quality. Many chain steakhouses have impressive cuts on the menu, from standard sirloins to almost-too-good-to-be-true ribeyes. If you’re craving a steakhouse lunch or dinner but don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars, some restaurants are offering serious bang for your buck. Here are seven steakhouse chains where you can have a great lunch or dinner without breaking the bank.

Longhorn Steakhouse

The fan-favorite Renegade Sirloin at Longhorn Steakhouse starts at just $19.49. “Does Longhorn beat a home cooked steak? No, however Longhorn is by far my favorite of the relatively inexpensive steakhouses. Good Steak, good sides,” one customer said.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is another steakhouse chain offering great value for money—the Outback Center-Cut Sirloin is just $19.99. “I absolutely love the bone-in ribeye cooked medium-well and topped with garlic butter. I also have it with a baked potato and steamed broccoli,” one fan said.

The Best & Worst Cuts of Steak—Ranked by Nutrition

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves up top-quality steaks for exceptionally good value—for example, a 6 oz Hand-Cut Sirloin is just $17.49 (no wonder it’s one of the most popular items on the menu). “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão offers all-you-can-eat options starting at $74 a person for the famous churrasco experience. “Enjoy continuous tableside carving of premium Brazilian cuts like signature Picanha (prime part of top sirloin), Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), and Roasted Chicken, Bone-in Ribeye, Filet, Lamb Chops, and more,” the chain says.

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House offers up great steaks for great value. “The steak was cooked EXACTLY right for me,” said one guest who spent less than $50. “Everything I wanted and very tender. I expect a lot from a filet, and Hoss’s delivered. Baked potato was hot ALL the way through (sometimes a problem at other places), Salad, bread, soup, and dessert bar were solid also and extremely clean during a busy dinner service.”

Saltgrass Steak House

The 8 oz Wagon Boss Center-Cut Top Sirloin at Saltgrass Steak House is just $23.99. “I was almost totally full just from the free bread and salad and took most of the steak back to the hotel fridge with me but it was cooked perfectly and had a ton of flavor,” one guest from San Diego said after visiting a Saltgrass in Amarillo, TX. “The meal after giving the guy a generous 25% tip and tax was only like $56 which is less than I make in 1 hour of work in San Diego. I would have paid double for that same meal here.”

Black Angus

The 6 oz Top Sirloin at Black Angus is just $19.99. “$32 for a steak, the free bread, and someone else cleaning up is almost cheaper than doing it myself at home. Buying a halfway decent NY strip runs me like $28 now at the grocery store. Add on butter and herb prices and I’m above Black Angus anyways,” one Redditor said.