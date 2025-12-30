5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Value Ribeye Steaks

These five steakhouse chains still serve juicy ribeyes at reasonable prices.

A gorgeous ribeye is arguably the most popular (and delicious) cuts diners opt for at a good steakhouse, but a beautifully cut and marbled ribeye is rarely cheap. Beef is expensive either way right now, and steakhouse guests are used to paying high prices for their meals—but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank every time you go out to eat. Some restaurants are still offering excellent cuts of steak at reasonable prices, and diners can’t get enough. Here are five steakhouse chains where the ribeye is still a value cut.

Outback Steakhouse

Diners at Outback Steakhouse can get a 13 oz Ribeye, “extra marbled for maximum tenderness” for $28.99. This comes with two freshly-made sides including Seasoned Rice, Broccoli, Aussie Fries, and more. Premium sides include Asparagus and Loaded Mashed Potatoes for those who don’t mind spending a little extra.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse‘s 12 oz Ribeye is $26.79 for a steak and the choice of Side and Salad. “Our Guests love this steakhouse classic so much, they’ve made it our top selling steak,” the chain says. “A well-marbled, juicy 12 oz. ribeye seasoned and expertly grilled by our Grill Masters for the best flavor in every bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse‘s 12 oz Ft. Worth Ribeye is $24.99 and comes with a choice of two sides. “As someone who’s worked at Texas Roadhouse, you can ask for a specific size of a steak, and they’ll cut it for you no questions asked,” one Redditor shared. “You should’ve seen the 30 oz Ribeye I had to cook.”

Logan’s Roadhouse

Guests at Logan’s Roadhouse can get a 12 oz. Signature Ribeye for $29.89, a USDA Choice Ribeye marbled and full of flavor. “My wife got a filet with loaded baked potato. I got a ribeye with baked potato and butter. Our food was very good,” one diner said. “I love Logan’s,” another agreed.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse has the Pat’s Ribeye which is 12 oz. for $34.99, including a side and the choice of soup or salad. “I’ve been to Saltgrass steakhouse a handful of times and their cajun ribeye always blows me away,” one fan said. “They’re around the same as Texas Roadhouse, or Longhorn, etc on price and food and quality. They’re more like Longhorn in atmosphere I think,” another shared.