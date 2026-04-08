6 Steakhouse Chains Worth the Splurge, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these six steakhouse chains for premium cuts and service.

Going out to eat certainly isn’t cheap, especially these days, but a steakhouse experience is worth the splurge now and then. Some steakhouse chains rise above the rest, offering quality and excellent service that justify the extra cost. From premium cuts to expertly executed sides and consistently high standards, these spots deliver an experience that chefs say is worth the hefty bill.

Vic & Anthony’s

With locations in Houston, Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Lake Charles, Vic & Anthony’s has established itself as a premier fine-dining steakhouse destination. It’s a favorite for Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality, who has made appearances on MasterChef and Top Chef spinoffs. “While pricey, it’s the kind of place where you can confidently order your steak medium-rare and know it’ll arrive exactly as promised — every time,” he says. “Vic & Anthony’s nails what great steakhouses should: prime beef, expert aging, precise cooking, and an atmosphere that elevates the entire experience.”

Joe’s Prime Steak & Stone Crab

After more than a century in business, Joe’s Prime Steak & Stone Crab is still known for serving standout steak and seafood that both diners and chefs swear by “They never disappoint,” says Chef Josh Gadsden (Executive Chef of High Cotton | Charleston, SC). “I love how they finish the steak table-side with the mixed blend of finishing salts for that final touch!”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

With its combination of top-quality beef, classic steakhouse vibes, and consistently solid service, Morton’s The Steakhouse strikes a balance between upscale and approachable—earning a spot on Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis‘ list for standout steak. “Morton’s is a classic upscale steakhouse known for prime cuts, impeccable service, and an elegant dining experience,” he says. “While it sits at a higher price point, its consistent quality and special-occasion appeal make it worth the splurge for a truly memorable steak dinner.”

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky is a classic, high-end steakhouse experience with a strong reputation for quality and consistency.”Smith & Wollensky has built its reputation on serving high-quality dry-aged steaks, and their premier meats reflect that classic steakhouse approach,” Chef Dennis explains. “The steaks are expertly cooked to highlight the rich flavor of the beef, allowing them to shine with every bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is a swanky and impressive chain that Chef Dennis raves about. “Del Frisco’s offers a luxurious steakhouse experience with top-tier steaks, refined sides, and a sophisticated atmosphere,” says Chef Dennis. “Though more expensive, the quality, presentation, and service elevate it into a destination dining experience that delivers on every level.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is another go-to for Chef Kolby. The upscale chain delivers one of the best dining experiences and steaks. “Known for their signature 500-degree plates, which keep steaks sizzling hot as they’re served,” says Chef Kolby. “They also have some of the best sides. Don’t sleep on them! That butter-topped finish creates a luxurious bite, and the precision of their broilers makes doneness nearly flawless across locations.”