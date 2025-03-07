9 Steakhouse Deals You Don't Want to Miss Right Now

Dining at a steakhouse can be such a satisfying experience. There's something about the inviting service, warm atmosphere, and aroma of sizzling meats that sets the stage for a great meal. It's not just about the steak itself; it's also the attention to detail in service that contributes to a relaxed yet refined dining experience.

Of course, the high quality service and cuts of beef come at a price, and for most of us, a steakhouse dinner is saved for a special occasion. However, there are a few ways you can get the steakhouse experience for less – not necessarily bargain prices, but more affordable – and we're going to share our secrets for getting a deal on steak at top steakhouses across the U.S. Prices may vary slightly by location, and aren't available in every state (don't ask us why!), so be sure to check the website of your favorite local steak spot.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Named America's favorite restaurant in 2024 by Nation's Restaurant News, Ruth's Chris was founded nearly 60 years ago in New Orleans, and this longstanding franchise has over 150 locations worldwide. While beloved, it's not exactly a bargain, however you can enjoy a prix fixe meal of the restaurant's classics, including a starter (such as a salad or Louisiana Seafood Gumbo), the main event (a six ounce filet mignon or salmon), a side of your choice, and the chef's selection for dessert for around $60. And that price includes Ruth's Chris impeccable service and ambiance, of course. Not a bad price for a nice night out!

Outback Steakhouse

This steakhouse, which has over 650 locations in the U.S., had a menu overhaul in 2024, in an attempt to get back to their core basics of great meat and seafood. One thing that's easy love about the changes at Outback is Walkabout Wednesdays, a special that offers a 6oz sirloin or grilled chicken on the barbie, plus Aussie Fries and the choice of a domestic beer or soda starting at just $13.99. This offer is available on Wednesdays and only for dine in. For a little more cash, check out Tail Tuesdays, which offers a steamed lobster tail paired with a juicy sirloin steak, plus a steakhouse potato, and side for $24.99.

Medium Rare

A relatively new chain, the first Medium Rare, opened in 2011, in Washington, DC, with an idea that hadn't been scaled in the U.S. before – they serve a set menu every night of a bread basket, garden salad, and steak frites with their secret sauce. The only decision diners have to make is how they want their steak cooked. All this for about $32 average, in nine locations (and growing), including NYC, Maryland, Virginia, Texas and more. And don't miss the weekend bottomless brunch with all you can drink Mimosas, Bloody Mary's and Screwdrivers.

Texas Roadhouse

This steakhouse always offers one of the best bangs for the buck around, but the best deals can be found on their combo menu. For around $20, diners at Texas Roadhouse can get a juicy sirloin steak along with large shrimp seasoned, grilled, and drizzled with garlic lemon pepper butter, along with a side of your choosing. Sides include buttered corn, Caesar salad, seasoned mushrooms, steak fries and more. Also, if you join the restaurant's VIP Club, you'll get emails and text messages about weekly specials.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Longhorn Steakhouse

A favorite steakhouse for those looking for affordable luxury, Longhorn's focus on higher end steaks at great prices has been bringing in more customers than ever. Every night at dinner, they offer a 6 oz. center-cut sirloin paired with two skewers of Red Rock Grilled Shrimp, glazed with smoky tomato butter and served over rice for under $25. Also, Monday through Saturday, from 11am until 3pm, the restaurant offers a lunch menu that includes a 7 oz. sirloin steak salad for around $12, which is a nice price for a healthy and hearty meal!

BJ's Brewhouse

While not a steakhouse, BJ's Brewhouse has an excellent menu that starts with craft beer and everything that goes great with a brew. Of course, that includes steak! The restaurant offers an 8 oz. slow-roasted sirloin glazed with BJ's Peppered BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides for around $24. Sides include baked potato, a bowl of soup of the day, French fries, salads and more.

Black Angus Steakhouse

For over 60 years, the Black Angus chain has been committed to ranch-to-table quality beef, and their menu prices reflect that. However, it's not impossible to get a little savings at this restaurant, you just need to take a date or friend. Black Angus offers

Campfire Feast for Two, which includes a shareable starter – think loaded potato skins, chicken tenders, jumbo shrimp cocktail – and a choice of two entrees, including NY Strip and top sirloin, four sides for the table, and a shareable dessert for $69. Sides include mac and cheese, baked potato, salads, and more, and dessert choices range from a chocolate chip cowboy cookie to fudge cake.

STK Steakhouse

A self-described modern steakhouse, STK is an upscale experience with about 20 locations in the U.S. You can experience STK for less every Sunday through Thursday night, which is when their Steak Night in America promotion runs. For a $69 prix fixe per person you'll have a choice of steaks (or other entrees), sides, dessert and a glass of wine. Monday through Friday they also offer a three course power lunch for $45 and they promise to get you in and out the door in just 45 minutes, because we're all busy these days.

Fogo de Chão

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao is known for fire-roasted high-quality meats and has been around since 1979. The chain employs the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco, and brings tableside carving of premium meats to the next level. While dinner can be pricey, especially with additions and drinks, on Saturdays and Sundays the brunch menu includes all you can eat carving of premium Brazilian cuts like signature Picanha (prime part of top sirloin), Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), and roasted chicken, bone-in ribeye, filet, lamb chops, and more, for under $50 per person. This price includes their Market Table buffet and sides.