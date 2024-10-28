8 Best Steakhouse Chains In America

Of all the chain restaurants, one genre feels particularly special: the steakhouse. Often opulent, celebratory, and decadent, awash in Pinot Noir and béarnaise, steakhouses have come to symbolize quiet luxury and extravagance.

All across the country, steakhouse chains come in a multitude of shapes, sizes, and styles. Some are gigantic, some expensive, and others strive to innovate. But what sets a standard steakhouse apart from a stellar one comes down to things like ambiance, the drink menu, and, most importantly, the quality of meat.

According to Samual Taganeca, a chef at Hotels Hanalei Bay at Wailea's DUO Steak & Seafood, "Most steakhouses have prime cuts of steaks, an extensive selection of great quality seafood, and signature appetizers." Beyond these commonalities, it's how the restaurants wield these ingredients that set them apart. "With these staple steakhouse items that are on the majority of the nation's menus, it's important to hone the integrity of that steakhouse concept, always trying to elevate those dishes."

That said, these are ten of the best steakhouse chains doing it right.

Fogo de Chao

If ever there was a universal favorite among steakhouses, it's Fogo de Chao. One of the most popular steakhouses in America, with annual sales upwards of $200 million, this Brazilian-influenced bastion of beef is equally beloved by the dining public and chefs themselves.

"If I had to pick a go-to steakhouse chain, it would be Fogo de Chao," says Jimmy Pastor, the corporate executive chef for Specialty Restaurants Corporation. "My wife's Brazilian, and I enjoy having a wide selection of meats with some substantial salt seasoning. Also, it's one of my daughter's favorite places."

Norah Clark agrees. The seasoned pastry chef, whose resume includes the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in Orlando, calls it one of her favorites, for its diverse selection of meats, its unique cuts of beef, and its well-curated salad bar.

Said cuts of beef are also some of the highest quality in the nation, and not only is it financially successful, but the brand succeeds as a beacon of integrity and innovation. The Brazilian philosophy of "Respeito Pela Comida" is at the core of its business, culled from a Portuguese phrase that means to nurture and source food responsibly and respectfully. This translates to animal welfare, aligning with farmers and purveyors who raise their cattle ethically and going so far as to become the first steakhouse chain in America to use HerdX, an agri-tech company that tracks and traces meat sources.

Texas Roadhouse

Of all the rapidly expanding and successful steakhouses in steak-happy America, few have become as prolific and popular as Texas Roadhouse. The 770-unit chain seems to be defying the tough odds of the restaurant industry, where brands are downsizing and struggling to maintain traffic. On the contrary, the Roadhouse's recently published third-quarter financials show that its traffic and sales are still growing.

"We do all the things great restaurants do – greet people, get them fed, thank them … We just double down on everything we do," said chief executive officer Jerry Morgan. "We are laser focused on food, service, and community partnerships … This is just a continuation of operators doing what they always do, and we're being rewarded for that."

To put it more plainly, customers love everything about Texas Roadhouse: from top-notch steaks at its famously low prices to the fun atmosphere and servers so friendly you don't even mind or notice that they're upselling you. Whatever the reasons, the popularity, success, and love for Texas Roadhouse remains unmatched, and a true-blue example of an all-American success story.

Morton's The Steakhouse

It isn't just the french fries that make Morton's a destination. Though, clearly, any steakhouse that takes its spuds seriously is bound to have a penchant for great steak as well. Such is definitely the case at Morton's The Steakhouse, a chain with some of the highest quality meat in the country. In addition to employing a famously attentive and friendly staff, the restaurant serves nothing but A-list meat, including Prime Beef (a.k.a. the highest quality grade per the U.S. Department of Agriculture) that is custom-cut per Morton's specs and aged for upwards of a month.

It's all served up in elegant settings, each stocked with expansive wine collections and glistening bars. Equally high-quality plates worth a celebratory splurge include jumbo lump crab cakes, Wagyu meatballs, Nueskes' bacon steak, lobster bisque, and oysters on the half shell.

Ocean Prime

Back in 2019, Ocean Prime ranked as one of the top restaurant chains in America—and that success has only grown since. While the Ohio-born success story may sound more surf than turf, and it indeed serves some of the freshest seafood in the nation, don't overlook those steaks (and why would you when they're this huge.)

The widespread growth of Ocean Prime, which now boasts locations in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Missouri, Florida, and beyond, also speaks to its emphasis on top-tier beef. Just as diligent as the company is with its seafood sourcing, it applies the same ethos to its meat, leaning on well-established relationships with farmers and ranchers across the U.S. Indicative of a friendly Midwestern brand, the company also follows the "Yes is the Answer" approach of its founder, employing friendly service and hospitality at each and every location.

Its newest location, opened in 2023, has made a splash in Las Vegas, which brings the total tally to nearly 20 across the country. Next up? The chain is set to open new restaurants in Sarasota and Nashville soon.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky is a prolific and adored steakhouse that doesn't rest on its laurels. This is a brand that famously goes above and beyond—for its guests, for its ingredients, and for its curated environment of glitz and glam. A well-known destination for decadent date nights, corporate meals, and special occasions, the steakhouse achieves those upper echelons by going the extra mile with its sourcing—going so far as to partner with cattle farms (Double R Ranch in Washington to be exact) to ensure the utmost level of sustainability, animal welfare, and quality.

"I believe Double R Ranch is the finest premium beef available on the market, hand-selected to include only the highest levels of marbling on the USDA grading scale," explains Smith & Wollensky's corporate executive chef Matthew King. "We have furthered our commitment to the tradition of ranching with like-minded collaborators and support of sustainable farming practices. At Double R Ranch, sustainability, total quality, animal well-being, and social responsibility are a way of life, and we are excited to share their story, seasoned to perfection, through our food at Smith & Wollensky."

The chain uses these prime steaks and signature filets well, aging them in-house for 28 days to reach peak flavor and texture before hitting the hot plate amidst a sea of ancho chili butter, scallions, brandy peppercorn sauce, marrow butter, and other extravagant accouterments.

Over the years, Smith & Wollensky has accrued a rightful reputation for its high-quality, hand-cut steaks, which can satisfy both classic and contemporary tastes. So far, the company has successfully expanded into markets like Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami, as well as overseas destinations like London and Taipei.

The Capital Grille

When we think of the quintessentially ritzy steakhouse, The Capital Grille comes to mind often—and rightfully so. A decidedly indulgent destination with a ravenous fanbase, this spendy sensation ranks as one of the most successful steakhouse chains in the nation, pulling in well over $400 in annual revenue. That's because of its reputation for coveted date nights, business dinners, corporate travel, meeting the in-laws, and everything in between.

With dozens of outposts across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida, its omnipresence speaks to its status. It's also revered for its reputable quality—the company is so impassioned about sourcing the best meat that it sells Steak Grille Boxes via its Capital Butcher, which allows customers to take the same fresh-cut steaks home to grill for themselves at leisure. That kind of transparency showcases a level of pride in its product, which is also on full, unabashed display with its entrees, like porcini-rubbed bone-in rib-eye, Kona coffee-crusted dry-aged NY strip with shallot butter, seared tenderloin with butter-poached lobster tails, and dry-aged NY strip au poivre with Courvoisier cream. This is in addition to a spree of vintage sides, starters, and desserts, like lobster bisque, tuna tartare, seared salmon with white wine butter, lobster mac 'n' cheese, and brûléed cheesecake.

Coupled with its gilded facade, buttoned-up service, and consistently celebratory ambiance, The Capital Grille is a constant reminder of its status as a capital steakhouse.

Coupled with its gilded facade, buttoned-up service, and consistently celebratory ambiance, The Capital Grille is a constant reminder of its status as a capital steakhouse.

LongHorn Steakhouse

While many a top-shelf steakhouse, like Capital Grille or Smith & Wollensky, may be thoroughly expected on this list, others are probably more surprising. Like LongHorn Steakhouse.

Not only is this the Darden-owned chain one of the most popular steakhouses in the country, earning a whopping $1.5 billion in annual sales, but it continues to surge in popularity year over year. The brand has come a long way since its days as a mall-based dining option and currently operates nearly 600 locations with plans to open many more.

So why do customers love it so much? Not only is it one of the most affordable destinations for a top-notch steakhouse experience, but it is also heralded as a dine-in chain that serves surprisingly gourmet food. Its unique items like cheddar-stuffed mushrooms, Cowboy pork chops, and shrimp-lobster chowder have a little something to do with it, too.

Rare Society Steakhouse

One steakhouse mini-chain that's been on quite the winning streak is Rare Society, a high-end chef-driven concept with roots in San Diego, which has been expanding up and down the West Coast in recent years. Perfectly straddling the line between classic and contemporary, billing itself an homage to "the infamous Las Vegas steakhouse," the restaurant is known for grilling its steaks over an open flame and stirring up classic cocktails with aplomb. It's all courtesy of chef and owner Brad Wise and Trust Restaurant Group, who took a vintage vibe and infused it with palpable luxury, like black marble, leather booths, and gold-paneled ceilings.

The beef is just as luxurious—think dry-aged rib-eyes and Australian Wagyu, grilled over wood-fired log boilers and served alongside oysters Rockefeller and seafood towers. With a longstanding love and reverence for the classic steakhouse, Wise ensures that each of Rare Society's locations, which now span California and Washington, feature a smart mix of high-quality staples and thoughtful innovations. Citing shrimp cocktail and wedge salad as two must-order steakhouse dishes, Wise also suggests customers go the dry-aged route when it comes to their entree.

Its swift growth up the West Coast can be attributed to the top-tier ingredients, as the restaurant's source peerless products like Snake River Farms American Wagyu and Santa Maria-style tri-tip, with dry-aged cuts on full display in stainless steel meat cabinets. In the coming years, Rare Society looks to be less… rare. Wise has plans for an estimated 15 locations throughout the entire country within the next five years. "It's my hope that Rare Society provides residents and visitors alike with a place to gather and build community around the table—the core founding principle of our restaurant group," Wise notes.