Subway's $6.99 Footlong Deal Is Back but Not for Long

Subway just brought the $6.99 Footlong deal back for a limited time only at participating locations, so grab one while you can! The iconic Footlong subs have long been a key part of the chain's marketing, and starting February 28, guests can order any footlong sub on Subway's menu for just $6.99 by using promo code 699FL on the app or Subway.com.

"People continue to watch their spending but don't want to sacrifice quality, quantity and taste for value when dining on the go," said Doug Fry, President, Subway North America. "With the return of the $6.99 Any Footlong offer, Subway is delivering on all three, with freshly made, great-tasting sandwiches at an exceptional value."

Customers can choose from any sandwich on the menu, or make their own sub using Subway's meats, veggies, and 11 signature sauces. "This is a fantastic deal. I ordered the Footlong roast beef and save $6. It was delicious, I had to save half of it for the next day, it was so filling. It's any Footlong on the menu. Thanks Subway owners for offering this fantastic deal. I was eating Panera and this is a tremendous improvement," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway suggested pairing the $6.99 Footlong with their recently-launched new OREO Footlong Cookie, a decadent giant cookie which is served warm and "ready to share", the company says. "Whether enjoying a footlong solo or splitting with a friend, Subway fans can make mealtime even sweeter by adding the new OREO® Footlong Cookie to their meal for a limited time. Subway's newest footlong treat perfectly blends the decadent double chocolate cookie with the delicious flavors of a classic OREO – served warm and ready to share."

The giant cookie is made with cookie dough, OREO cookie pieces, topped with sweet vanilla cream, and finished with even more OREO cookie pieces. Subway's Footlong cookies have been a big hit since the chain debuted them on National Cookie Day in December 2022, selling 13 million so far.

"Subway worked closely with the OREO cookie experts to create something that fans of both brands are going to love – the ideal blend of our popular double chocolate cookie with the delicious crunch of their signature cookie and creme filling," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "OREO cookies capture our passion for quality ingredients and maximum flavor, making them the ideal partner for Subway's first Footlong Cookie collaboration."

Fans compare the Oreo Footlong to a giant brownie with marshmallow fluff. "It tastes good. It's a yummy brownie with marshmallow fluff and crumbled oreos on top!! That's so yummy! I can only eat a little at a time because of how surgery it is, but the little bit I can eat is so so yum yum," one fan shared. "9/10, I love it. Cookie is moist and the marshmallow gets toasted a bit. I just wish there was more filling," another agreed.