Subway Launching the Spiciest Sandwiches In Its History

Following the launch of three new sandwiches in July, Subway is expanding its menu again. And this time, the sandwich chain is targeting spicy food lovers.

The company just announced the launch of a new, limited-time Ghost Pepper Bread, along with two new subs designed to bring the heat. The bread, which Subway is calling its "spiciest ever," is the chain's first new bread option in three years.

10 Healthiest Subway Sandwiches, According to Dietitians

The new variety is prepared fresh daily and consists of artisan Italian bread dough covered in ghost pepper, habanero, and paprika-seasoned panko breadcrumbs. It's then topped with Monterey cheddar cheese and jalapeño slices and baked until crispy.

According to Subway, the company's culinary team "spent over a year perfecting this artisanal recipe that balances heat, crunch, and flavor through bold seasoning and toppings."

You can order the new Ghost Pepper Bread as part of any six-inch or footlong sub. You can also enjoy it by opting for the chain's Spicy Nacho Chicken Sub (960 calories per footlong) or two brand-new additions: Spicy Nacho Steak (1,000 calories per footlong) and Fiery Meatball (1,330 calories per footlong).

The Spicy Nacho Steak option is a spin on the Spicy Nacho Chicken Sub, which Subway rolled out over the summer and now serves on the new bread. The Spicy Nacho Steak features sliced steak in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with green peppers, red onions, spicy jalapeños, and SubKrunch, Subway's new crunchy sandwich topping. The sandwich is then drizzled with a creamy sriracha sauce. The Spicy Nacho Chicken Sub comes with the same ingredients but swaps out steak for rotisserie-style chicken.

For the meatball sandwich fans, the new Fiery Meatball is a "spicy twist" on Subway's meatball sub. This option is made with pepperoni, meatballs, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, creamy sriracha sauce, and melted pepper jack and parmesan cheeses, all served on the new Ghost Pepper Bread.

"Spicy food is wildly popular, and our guests have told us they are craving more spice on our menu," Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway, said in a statement. "Subway's new Ghost Pepper Bread opens up so many delicious possibilities to try, whether you are looking for a hearty kick on your favorite sandwich or maximum heat from our spiciest subs yet."

Subway Is Planning to Open 10,000 New Restaurants—Here's Where

Along with the launch of its new Ghost Pepper Bread, Subway is holding a giveaway for those guilty of ghosting—aka suddenly ending a relationship by cutting off contact without any explanation.

Starting at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 17 through Oct. 20, the chain is helping guilty ghosters "redeem themselves with a former flame" by inviting them to share their story and why they deserve a second chance at love on SubwayGhosterRedemption.com. Subway will then reward up to 10,000 participants with two footlongs for $12.99 in an effort to reconnect them with the one they ghosted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e