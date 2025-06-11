8 New Trader Joe’s Summer Snacks Shoppers Love

Trader Joe’s is welcoming the new season with an array of new items that promise to level up your snack game and summer BBQ’s. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, having a beach day or hosting a backyard bash, Trader Joe’s seasonal lineup is meant to impress. From tangy treats to savory bites, here are eight standout items that have just landed at your local Trader Joe’s, ready to make your summer outings unforgettable. But act fast. Many are for a limited time only.

Sour Strawberry Candy Belts

The candy aisle at Trader Joe’s is filled with summer treats like the new Sour Strawberry Candy Belts. The gummy candies are super sweet and sour and are the perfect movie night munchie.

Redditors love them and one wrote, “Gives me flashbacks to 3rd grade getting sour power belts from the corner store. (In other words, really good and dangerous to have in my house).

A second commented, “Just got some yesterday and they’re bomb !!”

Organic Silken Tofu

Vegans and vegetarians often find very little to eat at BBQ’s but the Organic Silken Tofu is great to grill, use as a base for dip or include in a soup. Fans are excited to see this new product at TJ’s.

One Redditor shared, “I was so happy when I saw this at the store today! I always hated having to make a second stop at a grocery store when I needed silken tofu. Another commented, “Oooh yay! I made chocolate mousse with silken tofu earlier this year and it was a huge hit! it’s harder to get so I’m excited for this!”

Spicy Dynamite Sauce

The new Spicy Dynamite Sauce tastes so good, you’ll feel you like eating at the best hole-in-wall place. Drizzle this over rice, fries, chicken, salmon, and more. It just hit shelves and shoppers already love it.

A Redditor wrote, “Just tried this and it’s soooo good! Reminds me of a spicy mayo you’d get at a sushi restaurant. Great on a salmon bowl!”

A second shared, “It’s pretty good and actually kinda spicy.”

Raspberry, Vanilla & Blueberry Macarons

Get into the Patriotic spirit this summer with the Raspberry, Vanilla & Blueberry Macarons. Perfect for hosting a 4th of July BBQ or creating an Instagram-worthy dessert table.

One shopper on Reddit wrote, “I liked the vanilla the best, husband liked blueberry the best but was too tart for me. Raspberry was good too :)”

A second commented, “I thought the raspberry ones were ok, but loved the tart blueberry and the vanilla. Definitely will rebuy!”

Trader Joe’s Flatbread

Throw a couple of pieces of Trader Joe’s Flatbread on the grill and pair with your favorite dips. It’s an easy item to serve that everyone loves and doesn’t take much effort to prepare. It’s soft, chewy and made fresh by a bakery who specializes in flat breads.

Hard Top Chocolate Shell Topping

Elevate your ice cream treats or fruit with the Hard Top Chocolate Shell Topping. It’s a chocolate lover’s dream.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Redditor wrote, “This is actually really great for us home ice cream makers who want an easier way to make straciatella.”

Another commented, “Nice I’ll have to check It out.”

Cilantro Salad Dressing

Summer salads are a delicious way to enjoy the warm weather and Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing adds a nice touch of zesty, creamy and savory tastes that are the perfect blend. It’s not overpowering or too subtle, but gives just the right amount of flavor.

Shoppers love the dressing and revealed their favorite ways to enjoy it on Reddit.

“This stuff is awesome!! I like to make a big meal salad with salad greens, veggies like cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, jicama, some quinoa, the canned cuban beans from trader joes, and avocado. Also great just for dipping raw veggies into like sliced bell peppers and cucumbers.”

Another shared, “I use it with spring mix, falafel, feta, tomato, cucumbers, and some of the red curry sauce and this as a dressing. SO good.

Roasted Green Vegetables

Roasted Green Vegetables are a quick and easy side dish to serve that goes with anything. The mix of pre-cut veggies includes kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts, along with tender, proteinaceous, pre-shelled edamame with olive oil and garlic.

Customers love the quality and texture.

A Redditor shared, “Just had this yesterday, going to be a staple in our household! Saves so much time and trouble of prepping multiple veggies, texture was much better than frozen.”

A second wrote, “Well that sounds delicious!!! 💚”