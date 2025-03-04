SunChips Just Launched a New Flavor That's Already a Classic

SunChips, the fried, rippled, multigrain chips crunched on since 1991, is famous for permanent flavors including Original, Harvest Cheddar, French Onion, Chili Lime, and Garden Salsa. However, every now and then, the Frito-Lay-owned brand spices the OG chip up a little bit with a brand-new flavor. If you have been desperately waiting for the latest SunChips launch, find solace in knowing it is here: SunChips Honey BBQ is already available in select locations. Here is everything you need to know about the latest chip launch.

SunChips Honey BBQ Chips Are Available at Select Stores Now

According to multiple shoppers on social media, SunChips Honey BBQ chips are available now. The brand confirms that beginning March 4, they will be available nationwide. They can also be found on Instacart in some areas.

They Taste Like an Old Flavor

It isn't in your mind if a BBQ sunchips flavor sounds familiar. "This is an old flavor from 2016 – they used to be called Sweet Spicy BBQ, they discontinued them and seems now the Honey Bbq name would sell better marketing wise from my opinion. But for anyone that's a SunChips person it taste exactly like that Sweet Spicy BBQ," one Redditor maintains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

People Are Excited

Instagrammer snackwithzach announced the arrival of the new snack in an Instagram video, with one of his followers confirming they are "legit" and another calling the flavor "amazing," saying, "I am gonna crush so many honey barbecue SunChips."

Are Sun Chips Healthy? We Asked a Dietitian

They Could Be Replacing Chili Lime

Some Redditors maintain that the Honey BBQ SunChips will replace the Chili Lime flavor, released in 2021 as part of the brand's "Be Your Own Wave" campaign. However, Chili Lime is still featured on the SunChips website.

Other New Chip Flavors Are Launching in Spring

Other new chip flavors hitting shelves now include Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle and Doritos Golden Sriracha, both announced in Super Bowl commercials. According to Sporked, other upcoming chip launches include Sour Cream & Onion Funyuns, Smoky BBQ Ruffles, and Honey Habanero Ruffles in March.

And Then Over Summer

Then, in April, Sweet Lime & Sea Salt Tostitos Scoops and Ghost Pepper Tostitos Salsa, followed by Cheetos Crunchy Nashville Hot and Fritos Flavor Twists Queso, plus Fritos Jalapeño & Lime Flavor Twists both hit stores in May. Over the summer, Frito-Lay will also be re-releasing several fan favorite flavors of Lay's and Doritos, including Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickle Doritos, as well as Salsa Fresca and Wavy Cuban Sandwich Lay's.