25 Most Popular Chips in America—Ranked by Sodium

Hard to put down after just one handful, chips are one of the most craveable noshes in the snack aisle. However, according to the CDC, potato chips (and other salty snacks) are among the top sources of sodium in our diets. Too much sodium is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.

That's why the American Heart Association recommends limiting sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams a day (about 1 teaspoon of salt) or no more than 1,500 milligrams for people with high blood pressure. Yet, most people get around 3,500 milligrams of sodium a day.

To help you cut down on the salty stuff during snack time, we compiled a list of the saltiest chips (and chip-like snacks) to avoid reaching for. We've ranked them by sodium content in ascending order, starting with the least amount of sodium per serving and ending with the most. Read on, and instead of reaching for one of these brands, grab a bag of these 20 Healthy Chips for Weight Loss instead.

Miss Vickie's Sour Cream Herb and Onion Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 15 chips) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Miss Vickie's Sour Cream Herb and Onion Potato Chips marry a rich, creamy flavor with a subtle blend of herbs and onion for a chip that's hard to resist. A standard 1-ounce serving has 140 milligrams of sodium, or 6% of your DV, which is a relatively respectable amount for chips. But note that the bigger 1.8-ounce bags inherently contain more sodium—with 240 milligrams per bag. "However, there's a trade-off: Miss Vickie's chips have a shorter ingredient list than many other chip options on the market," says Jena Brown, RD, CSSD, a sports dietitian and owner of Victorem Performance Nutrition in Brenham, Texas.

Doritos Dinamita Flamin' Hot Queso Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips

Nutrition (Per 14 chips) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

These rolled Doritos serve up extra spice and crunch but not too much sodium. They're right at the threshold of a low-sodium option with 140 milligrams per serving of 14 chips—that's about the same as a bag of airline peanuts, says Cassandra Padula Burke, MFS, RDN, CPT, owner of Catalyst Performance Lab in Finksburg, Maryland. Still, all the big flavors might tempt you to snack on more than one serving, so remember to portion out your servings rather than dipping into the bag.

PopCorners Jalapeño Popper Chips

Nutrition (Per 17 crisps) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

PopCorners Jalapeño Popper chips are worth the kick. They're among the lower-sodium options with 6% daily value sodium (150 milligrams) per 1-ounce serving. "A duo bonus of lower sodium and a shorter ingredient list sans artificial food coloring make these a better alternative for your next tailgate party," Brown says.

Fritos Original Corn Chips

Nutrition (Per 32 pieces) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

The original Fritos snack you grew up with isn't the saltiest type of snack out there. One 32-chip serving contains 170 milligrams of sodium, 7% of your daily value. Still, if you find yourself snacking on these crunchy corn chips directly from the party bowl, nosh with caution instead of reaching in for handful after handful.

SunChips Harvest Cheddar

Nutrition (Per 14 chips) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

SunChips are a favorite among folks looking for a potato chip alternative. The Harvest Cheddar flavor is made with whole grains and has more fiber and less fat than a traditional chip, but the perks stop there, says Stacey Woodson, MS, RD, LDN, registered dietitian and author. "Otherwise, the Harvest Cheddar Sunchips are pretty similar to an average chip, offering 170 milligrams of sodium for 14 chips."

Lay's Stax Sour Cream and Onion Flavored Potato Crisps

Nutrition (Per 12 crisps) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Lay's Stax Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps serve up about 8% of the recommended daily sodium intake in just 12 chips. That may not seem like much, but you're mainly getting empty calories. The calories in these creamy, zesty crisps come from carbs in the form of starches—rather than fiber, which helps keep you full.

Deep River New York Spicy Dill Pickle Chips

Nutrition (Per 18 chips) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

As far as chips go, New York Spicy Dill Pickle Chips by Deep River are not a terrible choice. They offer 140 calories and 180 milligrams of sodium per 18-chip serving. But if you're trying to be sodium savvy, a better choice would be sticking to the brand's Original Sea Salt, which has just 90 milligrams of sodium per serving, Woodson says.

Kettle Sea Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 13 chips) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

You either love or hate this flavor. But if you fall into the vinegar-aficionado camp, you'll want to slow the snacking. One serving has 180 milligrams of sodium, which isn't a lot, but it can add up if you eat more than 13 chips. If you want a crunchy snack sans sodium, reach for Kettle's Unsalted variety, which delivers just as much crunch for just 2 milligrams of sodium.

Ruffles Queso Cheese Flavored Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 14 chips) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Ruffles' cheese-flavored chips contain a decent amount of sodium within those crunchy ridges. One serving, just 13 chips, gives you about as much sodium as a small order of McDonald's french fries.

Pringles Harvest Blends Homestyle Ranch Chips

Nutrition (Per 14 chips) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Pringles' Harvest Blends line, made with whole grains, sounds healthier. However, they contain almost 10% of the recommended daily sodium, which is around the amount of sodium as a half serving of mac and cheese, Burke says. "Pringles Harvest Blends are made with degerminated yellow corn flour, which means the part of the corn containing the fiber, vitamins, and minerals has been removed," Burke says.

Popchips Nacho Flavored

Nutrition (Per 1 oz.) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Popchips heats its potatoes in a pressurized chamber instead of deep-frying its taters the traditional way. This process results in chips that are lower in fat and super light. A 1-ounce serving of the nacho-flavored Popchips has 130 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 220 milligrams of sodium, and 1 gram of fiber. "This is definitely a win if you are looking to reduce your fat intake, but these air-popped spuds are still not lower in sodium than a traditional chip, offering 10% of the daily value of sodium intake per serving," Woodson says.

Zapp's Voodoo Kettle Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 20 chips) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

These cult-favorite New Orleans-style chips feature a sweet and tangy flavor that's unexpected and hard to put down. One serving has 240 milligrams of sodium, or 10% of the recommended daily allowance, which can add up if you consume more than about 20 chips, says Adrian Hernandez, MS, RDN, owner of AEH Nutrition LLC, an insurance-based practice in Washington, D.C.

Cheetos

Nutrition (Per 21 pieces) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Chester the Cheetah may want to reconsider sharing his cheesy snack. Cheetos packs in 11% of your recommended daily sodium intake per serving, coming from the dangerously cheesy seasoning. These OG Cheetos are also the saltiest option in the entire Cheetos line, containing more sodium than Flamin' Hot bags.

Cape Cod Sweet and Spicy Jalapeño Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 18 chips) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

The Massachusetts-born brand jazzes up its chip lineup with this sweet and spicy flavor that's bound to become your new favorite evening snack. But note that one serving gives you 260 milligrams of sodium, 11% of your daily value. If you're concerned about sodium, go for Cape Cod's Lightly Salted chips, which have just 60 milligrams per serving. Also good to know: "Cape Cod chips use a blend of canola, sunflower, and safflower oils, which are heart-healthy fat options when consumed in moderation," Burke says.

Herr's Baby Back Ribs Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 13 chips) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

You're better off eating the real thing … in moderation. "Herr's Baby Back Ribs flavored chips won't give the same nutritional return on your investment, offering 270 milligrams of sodium, 9 grams of fat, and 2 grams of sugar for just 13 chips," Woodson says.

Funyuns

Nutrition (Per 13 pieces) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Funyuns, loved for its classic ring shape and savory onion flavor, are on the higher end of sodium with 12% of the daily value (280 milligrams), Brown says. That salty goodness is what makes them so irresistible, but if you're watching your sodium, pace yourself before you dive into the whole bag.

Utz The Crab Chip

Nutrition (Per 20 chips) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Crab is a smart supper choice as it's a lean source of protein, but Utz's inspired chips are anything but. They're dusted with a blend of spices "inspired by the Chesapeake Bay," which sounds great until you realize each serving serves the same amount of sodium as three-quarters of a cup of mac and cheese.

Bugles Original

Nutrition (Per 1 1/3 cup) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

As tempted as you might be to wear these cone-shaped corn snacks on your fingertips, the nostalgia might cost you a good amount of sodium. Bugles Original has 14% of the recommended daily sodium and at least a third of your recommended daily allowance for saturated fat. Plus, they're mostly made up of carbs and yet lack fiber, which is necessary for reducing heart disease and optimal digestion, Hernandez says.

Bugles Nacho Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1 ⅓ cup) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

While fun to eat, this cheesy twist on basic Bugles is loaded with a whopping 320 milligrams of sodium per serving. "This crunchy snack is also packed with not-so-good ingredients you may want to avoid, such as artificial food colors and flavors and BHT," Brown says.

Utz Salt 'n Vinegar Chips

Nutrition (Per 14 chips) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

These tangy chips live up to their name by delivering a significant dose of flavor in the form of sodium, Woodson says. One serving gives you 150 calories, 9 grams of fat, and 320 milligrams of sodium. Just 20 of these chips offer 14% of your daily value of sodium.

Takis Fuego

Nutrition (Per 35 chips) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Flaming with flavor, it's no surprise Takis Fuego rolled chips are also loaded with sodium. One spicy lime serving gives you 330 milligrams or 14% of your DV of sodium, not to mention 15% of your daily value for saturated fat. What's more, "Takis contain artificial colors and flavors that some individuals may want to avoid, like Red 40, which research has linked to ADHD and migraines," Hernandez says.

Herr's Salt and Vinegar Chips

Nutrition (Per 13 chips) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

These OG salt and vinegar chips pack in major flavors from salt, fat, and acid—each serving serves up a staggering 360 milligrams of sodium, 16% of your daily value.

Veggie Straws Sour Cream and Onion

Nutrition (Per 38 straws) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Veggie Straws wear one of the brightest health halos. A 1-ounce serving of the Sour Cream and Onion flavor has a staggering 370 milligrams of sodium, which comes out to 16% of your daily value, and none of the fiber that real veggies contain. "These are popular lunch box or afternoon favorites that may be too high in sodium for a normal day's activity," Brown says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Herr's Old Bay Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 13 chips) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Herr's Old Bay Potato Chips may remind you of an evening at your favorite seafood restaurant. But after eating these chips, you're more likely to feel bloated than blissful. You'll take in 440 milligrams of sodium per 13-chip serving, which is 19% of your daily value for sodium, Woodson says.

Dirty Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 56.7-ounce bag) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Dirty's Deli-Style Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt chips might be considered a "high-sodium" food because a serving contains 20% of the daily value of sodium, but the serving size is twice that of most chips on store shelves. A full bag is about 2 ounces, while a standard potato chip serving is 1 ounce. Dirty keeps a bit of the skin on their potatoes before kettle-cooking them for some extra crunch.