7 Superfoods You Should Add to Your Diet Like These Celebs

Superfoods are widely recognized for their remarkable ability to provide an abundance of essential nutrients that go beyond meeting your body's daily requirements or facilitating weight loss goals. These extraordinary foods possess the potential to bolster your immune system, safeguard against diseases, and promote overall well-being. While superfoods continue to garner immense praise from health enthusiasts, it's important to note that no single food can offer a panacea for all health concerns. Instead, health experts strongly advocate for incorporating a diverse range of superfoods into a well-balanced diet, a practice often adopted by numerous Hollywood A-list celebrities.

Here, we delve into the superfoods favored by celebrities on a daily basis, from Mark Wahlberg to Jourdan Dunn to the Kardashians, all of which come highly recommended by the health professionals we talked to.

1 Kourtney Kardashian and Blue-Green Algae

Kourtney Kardashian is always on top of the latest health trends and news, so it's no surprise that she's been including blue-green algae in her diet for years. On her site Poosh, the reality star listed what she eats daily and lists the superfood. "Before breakfast, I take a vegan probiotic shot. Then, almost every morning, I eat freshly made avocado pudding with E3Live blue-green algae, bone broth protein powder, and MCT oil. It only takes a few minutes to make and it provides healthy fats to give me energy before a workout."

While it's something Kardashian does every morning, experts recommend speaking to a physician about using it first. "Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, are nutrient-rich organisms found in water," Taylor Osbaldeston, RHN, Registered Holistic Nutritionist, explains. "They offer potential benefits such as improved energy and immune support by providing essential vitamins (such as B vitamins, vitamin C, and vitamin E), minerals (including iron, magnesium, and zinc), and powerful antioxidants to the body." Osbaldeston warns, "However, it's important to be cautious about possible toxin and heavy metal contamination, so consulting a healthcare professional is recommended before trying blue-green algae supplements."

2 Jennifer Garner Loves Flaxseeds

To stay healthy and help get in share for certain roles, Jennifer Garner adds flaxseed to her morning smoothie, which she shared on Instagram. "Don't be scared! It's tastier than it looks," the star joked. "Flaxseeds are a rich source of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and lignans," Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, Nutritionist, and ACE Certified Trainer tells us. "These tiny seeds have been associated with various health benefits, including improved heart health, reduced inflammation, and better digestive function. Adding flax seeds to your diet can be beneficial, but it's important to consume them ground or in the form of flaxseed oil to enhance nutrient absorption."

3 Kim Kardashian Loves Sea Moss

There's a new wellness trend in Hollywood and Kim Kardashian revealed what it is–sea moss. The mother of four took to Twitter to answer questions from fans and shared she puts sea moss in her smoothies. "Sea moss is a type of sea algae," Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, with My Crohns and Colitis Team says. While it might seem like another weird health fad, sea moss is actually really good for you. "It is rich in several nutrients including vitamins K, A, and E, as well as several minerals," Feder shares. "It is great for improving gut health and promoting healthy bowel movements. Additionally, it has anti-inflammatory properties which can be great for reducing inflammation throughout the body."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Olivia Culpo Has Avocado Toast for Breakfast

Avocados are a nutrient powerhouse, boasting a rich profile of 20 vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients. With their dense nutritional composition, avocados offer a wide range of health benefits and are an excellent addition to a balanced diet. So it's no wonder Hollywood is obsessed with the delicious superfood. Olivia Culpo is just one of the many celebs who eat avocado on a regular basis and she shared how she eats it in a video with Harper's BAZAAR. The beauty queen revealed she's a breakfast person and starts the day off with an egg white omelet with spinach, tomato, and mushroom, and then avocado toast. "I have to have fat in the morning because I take a lot of fish oil and it's something that you have to take together. It's just good for vitamin absorption." There are many reasons to include avocado in your diet. "It can help lower LDL or bad cholesterol levels as well as promote improved gut health," Feder says. "The nutrients in avocado are also great for improving eye, skin, and hair health. Due to its healthy fat content, avocado is great for moisturizing the skin and reducing inflammation on the skin's surface."

5 Mark Wahlberg Credits Bone Broth for Quick Weight Loss

To get into shape for Spenser Confidential, Mark Wahlberg revealed the director needed him to get "ripped," so the actor turned to bone broth. "I just did a bone broth and a fast and a cleanse and I literally lost 10 pounds in five days," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I lost five percent body fat and I lost 20 points of visceral fat literally in five days," he continued. "Just bone broth and then steamed vegetables after the first three days and then a little bit of protein at night and that was it." Bone broth is filled with nutrients and health benefits. "Bone broth is made by simmering animal bones and connective tissues to extract minerals, collagen, and amino acids," Sabat explains. "It is commonly praised for its potential benefits in supporting joint health, improving gut function, and providing nutrients for skin, hair, and nails." While bone broth is healthy, experts say more needs to be learned about the superfood. "It's important to note that the specific benefits of bone broth are still being researched, and while it can be a nutritious addition to one's diet, it should not be considered a magical cure-all," Sabat warns.

6 Model Jourdan Dunn Uses Turmeric in Her Face Mask

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory superfood that's promoted as a supplement that can help with everything from arthritis, digestive disorders, respiratory infections, allergies, depression and more. Including turmeric in your diet can be beneficial to your health, and some celebrities love the spice so much, they're using it as a face mask. "Twice a week, I'll make my own face mask at home," Jourdan Dunn told Glamour UK. "I'll mix up yoghurt, honey and a few teaspoons of turmeric – it's my favourite spice as it's anti-inflammatory and great for acne, dull skin and tired eyes." She has a word of warning, though: "Do it on a night in and double cleanse afterwards, as it can stain!" she stated. Experts agree that turmeric offers plenty of reasons to eat it, but some are weary about applying it to your skin. "While turmeric's compound curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help reduce inflammation associated with acne, scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness for acne treatment is limited," Osbaldeston says. "However, turmeric contains beneficial nutrients such as vitamins including vitamin C and vitamin E, and minerals such as zinc, which are known to contribute to healthy skin and may have positive effects on acne-prone skin."

7 Nicola Hughes Adds Bee Pollen To Smoothies

Nicola Hughes loves a good green smoothie and to give her a boost of extra nutrients, the former Made in Chelsea star adds bee pollen, according to a recipe she posted on Instagram. "Bee pollen is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. It is especially high in vitamin C and B vitamins," Feder explains. "This can help boost your immune system as well as improve your energy levels. The antioxidants can reduce inflammation throughout the body and help alleviate symptoms of certain chronic diseases. I think bee pollen is wonderful to try if you are interested in its benefits."