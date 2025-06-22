The Most Surprising Things Shoppers Found at Costco This Week

Costco members love the treasure hunt-aspect of going to the warehouse—you never know what strange and delightful products might be hitting shelves just in time for your monthly shop. Right now many Costco members are on red alert for the food court soda fountains getting switched over from Pepsi to Coca-Cola, but in the meantime there are plenty of cool finds to share online with other savvy shoppers. Here are six surprising things Costco shoppers found at the store this week.

Giant Kewpie Mayonnaise

One intrepid shopper noticed Costco is now selling the cult Kewpie Japanese-Style mayonnaise in 24 oz bottles for $5.99. “Love this mayo! Now I love it twice as much!” they said. Some shoppers insist there is a difference between the “Japanese-style” made in the U.S. vs the original Japanese, but they;re both delicious.

Jojo’s Dark Chocolate Pistachio Almond Cranberry Bites

Costco members love the Jojo’s Dark Chocolate Pistachio Almond Cranberry Bites. “JOJO’s dark chocolate bars are amazing! Simple ingredients, so yummy, and low in sugar! Jojo’s story is inspiring too, I highly recommend scanning the QR code on the back and learning more :),” one happy shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Roncadin Mushroom Truffle Pizza

Costo’s Roncadin Mushroom Truffle Pizza is a must-have item, members say. “Mushroom & Truffle Pizza Review — Best frozen pizza I’ve ever had, yet it is not filling whatsoever. I feel like I can eat 3 whole pizzas and still be hungry,” one shopper said. “I 100% agree. It’s delicious, and my wife couldn’t stop talking about how good it was too. I think I didn’t feel as full because the crust is not good at all IMO so I didn’t eat it,” another agreed.

Kirkland Chicken and Waffles

Costco recently introduced Chicken and Waffles to the prepared foods section and shoppers are loving it. “Delightful Birthday Treat: Enjoying Costco Deli Chicken and Waffles for $13. The waffles can be sweet but overall would buy again,” one Atlanta-based member said. “If an Atlanta resident is endorsing these then I know they’re fire,” an impressed Redditor said.

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

The new Frozen Strawberry Lemonade is rolling out across Costco food courts nationwide, to the delight of lucky shoppers. “New Frozen Strawberry Lemonade with BIG Chunks of Strawberries $2.99 Folsom, CA,” one excited Redditor shared. “Can’t drink it with a straw very well. It’s pretty good, especially in the Florida heat, but I was annoyed about the straw thing. I eventually just popped the top off,” another commented.

Lotrimin At the Pharmacy

One Costco shopper couldn’t believe the pharmacy prices for everyday medications and supplements. “Holy cow I’ve been snoozing on the pharmacy. Lotrimin is $2!!” one Redditor raved. “This time of year athlete’s foot kind of flares up for me. Went into Walgreens and Lotrimin AF was $21!!! Headed over to Walmart, and Lotrimin there was $14 but the equate brand was $8 so I grabbed it. Went to Costco to finish shopping and just checked the pharmacy. $2 for Lotrimin AF! It’s only 1oz at Costco but you’re usually good with 1oz because it clears up in a couple of weeks and the remainder just expires in the tube.”