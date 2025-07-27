11 Best Costco Items You’d Never Expect to Find There

If you’ve ever walked into a Costco to buy some groceries and walked out with a TV or a lawnmower, you’re not alone—many shoppers find themselves buying things they didn’t even know existed simply because they saw it in the store. The warehouse chain has an inventory that keeps members on their toes, with each visit turning into a treasure hunt. Some shoppers are thrilled with their unexpected discoveries and still have their items years later. Here are 11 Costco items shoppers never expected to find in stores.

Lifetime Commercial 6 ft Folding Picnic Table

One Costco shopper said they found a Lifetime Commercial 6 ft Folding Picnic Table ($269.99) at a discount in their local warehouse. “Oh dang, that’s a good deal! It must be store special you got…. I’m going to keep my eyes open just in case. You scored!” another shopper said.

High-End Scotch

Costco carries some very expensive high-end alcohol. “I went in once for groceries and left with a $300 bottle of scotch!” one shopper said. “Technically, you saved money buying a bottle that’s probably $500+ elsewhere,” another member pointed out.

Fancy Caviar

You don’t really think of Costco as a place to buy caviar but the chain actually has some very impressive offerings online, like the Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack ($1,999.00!). “Once again, Costco’s quality is unparalleled! Obviously this is a luxury item, it was purchased to celebrate a milestone birthday with some friends. I was delighted that I was contacted by my caviar concierge to make sure that there was someone available to receive the package. It was impeccably packaged and tasted amazing. 10 out of 10,” one shopper said. Pairs perfectly with the $5 rotisserie chicken.

Yardistry 12′ x 14′ Gazebo with Aluminum Roof

Another Costco shopper found a Yardistry 12′ x 14′ Gazebo with Aluminum Roof ($1,999.99) in store and went for it. “We weren’t in the market but it was on sale. We bought it and then built an outdoor kitchen around it with concrete countertops, grill, griddle, fridge, storage, cafe lights, pin lights, and under counter LEDs, motorized TV/mount, sound bar, etc. We love it!” the Redditor said.

Media Console

Some Costco items cost less in the warehouse than they do online. “A media console a few weeks ago. We mostly don’t like the style of the consoles at Costco, but we kinda wander down every aisle when we go… and saw a newer one we instantly loved. Checked online and it was $549 online and $399 in store. We immediately bought as it had been in our mind to get a new one soonish, we just hadn’t been actively looking,” one shopper said.

Dining Room Set

Costco frequently has amazing deals on furniture floor models, as one customer discovered while on a shopping trip. “An entire dining room set that seats 8 to 10 people…fully assembled. It was the floor model. I wasn’t even there to look for furniture!” the Redditor said.

Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg

Costco has over 15 lbs of Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg with Stand and Knife ($649.99). “Excellent quality meat,” one shopper said. “This is the best jamon that we have ever ordered. The meat to fat ratio is superior. The taste is sweet, nutty, and the right amount of umami, just how Iberico should taste. The hardware feels sturdy and high quality, from the stand to the knife. Without question, worth every penny.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vanity Sink

Did you know you can buy sinks at Costco? “A granite topped, double sink vanity,” one shopper shared. “It was a display model getting clearanced out and the price was too good to pass it up. My husband was out of town at the time, and I had to have friends help me get it home. To this day it’s the biggest random purchase of my life. The bathroom turned out beautifully, no regrets!”

Sleeper Ottoman

Some shoppers are impressed by the living room furniture available at Costco. “We bought one of those sleeper ottomans,” one Redditor said. “We’d be looking for a way to add a guest bed for my MIL and couldn’t find anything that would fit in our small space. Before this we’d usually put her up in our room and we’d sleep on a mat on the floor. We’re too old for that. So now she has a nice little cot for when she comes and we can all sleep.”

Gold Bars

Costco doesn’t just sell jewelry, but gold and silver bars too. Some shoppers are lucky enough to find them on sale. “5 ounces of gold bars. Lucky to swoop them up back when they were $1999.99,” one shopper said.

Wagyu Beef

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Wagyu beef, which isn’t available in every location. “Here in Alaska, I can only find A5 sometimes at a local butcher and it’s $150+ a pound,” one Redditor said. “It’s good, but not something I would pay that much for again. However, they had Australian wagyu (which I’ve pictured) for $97 a pound and it’s the best steak I’ve ever eaten. Just amazing flavor.”