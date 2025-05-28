SweetTarts Just Released a Wild New Spin on the Original

SweeTarts just got a major makeover—and it’s not what you’d expect. If you’re a fan of that classic tangy flavor, get ready to meet your newest obsession: SweeTarts Gummy Halos.

“SweeTARTS is the line of candies that dares to combine the delicious flavors of sweet and tart that everyone loves,” said Kiren Devereux, Director of Marketing for SweeTARTS in a press release. “Now, we’re daring to take the brand to new heights with Gummy Halos – a perfectly chewy, airy, soft, and fluffy gummy ring. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this delicious new SweeTARTS innovation.”

But that’s just the start. 2025 is shaping up to be an insane year for new candy drops. Between cinnamon-spiced Twix, and gummies that fizz and crunch, this year’s candy aisle is coming in hot. Here’s everything to know about the new spin on the original SweetTARTS and other must-have candy to put on your radar that will come out soon.

SweeTarts Gummy Halos

These aren’t just your average gummy rings. Halos are soft, chewy, and layered with the brand’s signature sweet-and-tart punch. They come in two flavors for now—Blue Punch and Strawberries & Cream—and they’re already showing up in stores in snackable sizes, from 3 oz bags to bigger 11 oz packs.

Why SweeTarts Gummy Halos are Unique

The texture is what sets them apart: a fluffy bottom layer paired with a firmer gummy top that gives you a totally different SweeTarts experience.If you’re someone who secretly snacks on your kid’s candy stash (no shame), these are worth the grab.

SweeTarts Gummy Halos are available now at your local grocery, big box retailers and Amazon.

Butterfinger Salted Caramel

Butterfinger fans, brace yourselves: a Salted Caramel version has finally happened. Instead of the usual chocolate shell, this one’s wrapped in caramel-flavored coating—but it still has that crunchy peanut butter center everyone loves. It’s already flying off the shelves and hard to find.

There’s an entire Reddit thread dedicated to locating them in Washington state.

Trader Joe’s Root Beer Float Pieces

Only Trader Joe’s would think of this: bite-sized candy pieces that actually taste like a root beer float. Each piece is packed with vanilla crème, root beer-flavored coating, and little popping candy bits for extra fizz. If you’re into nostalgic flavors with a twist, these are worth checking out on your next TJ’s run.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Root Beer Float Pieces are now in stores and fans have already discovered them.

A Redditor wrote, “A lot of flavors and textures going on with these little guys. A unique treat worth trying.”

Another shared, “Literally eating them as I type this. I love them – they’re surprisingly accurate, taste-wise, and the popping candy is a really fun element. Very addictive snacks!”

Twix Snickerdoodle

Yes, it’s real. Twix is releasing a Snickerdoodle version, swapping out the regular cookie for one that’s soft, buttery, and cinnamon-sugar flavored. If you’re into fall baking vibes year-round, this one’s for you. According to @snackolator on Instagram the Snickerdoodle Twix will launch nationwide in July.

“If you love Snickerdoodles, you’re going to love these, @snackolator said in a recent video.”

Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters

Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters have a crunchy outside and juicy inside with a bold strawberry punch flavor that’s next level. The candy hasn’t been released yet, but already won an award for most innovative new product at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo.

“The Most Innovative New Product Awards are a celebration of the creativity and ingenuity that keeps people coming back to the candy and snack aisles,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, the host organization for Sweets & Snacks Expo, said in a press release.

“Consumers turn to confectionery and snack products to add a little sweet or salty touch to special occasions and everyday moments. This year’s MINPA winners are outstanding examples of the ways in which the confectionery and snack industries are delivering products to meet consumers where they want to be met.”

Fans Can’t Wait for Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters

While there’s no official launch date, candy lovers are already salivating over the gummy clusters. In a Reddit thread titled” Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters,” fans can’t wait for the new item to hit stores.

One user wrote “These are going to be the end for me. I love nerds clusters and I am very obsessed with gushers. I’m concerned for how many of these I will eat haha. Hoping Costco sells them in Bulk.”

Another shared, “This might as well be the last candy to ever drop. They’ve perfected candy with this one. Juicy, crunchy and gummy. Perfection!”