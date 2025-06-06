This Fast-Food Chain Named “America’s Cheapest”

Over the last few years, consumers have had a major complaint about fast food: It’s gotten significantly more expensive. Due to a variety of factors, but primarily inflationary issues leading to higher operating costs, many chains have been forced to abandon dollar menus and deep discounts. As a result, fewer people are eating fast food, and sales are slumping at most chains. However, there is one brand in particular that has performed remarkably well in this economy. According to a new analysis by Kasinohai, Taco Bell is the cheapest fast food chain.

Researchers compared 54 menu items across six major categories (breakfast, fries, nuggets, desserts, value items, and signature menu offerings) from nine of the most recognized fast-food chains in America.

According to the findings, Taco Bell is the overall cheapest fast-food restaurant. It also offers the most affordable breakfast items and fries, ranking second in chicken nuggets, desserts, and value items. The Mexican-themed chain averaged second place across all categories in the ranking.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The research found that the Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage is the best value breakfast item, at just $0.63 per 100 calories and the second-cheapest item overall. In the fry category, Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries were crowned the winner at $0.75 per 100 calories.

Wendy’s is second overall, with the cheapest dessert in the ranking. Burger King, which regularly runs aggressive promotions, took the third spot. Its 10-Piece Chicken Nuggets, which cost only $0.77 per 100 calories, are a much more affordable option than similar items from KFC or Chick-fil-A.

In the category of chicken sandwiches, Popeyes beat Chick-fil-A in terms of bang for the buck, $0.76 per 100 calories, half the cost of Chick-fil-A’s comparable fried chicken sandwich. KFC, Sonic, Arby’s, and Chick-fil-A followed, with McDonald’s chicken sandwich landing in last place.

In fact, according to the findings, McDonald’s was the most expensive across four of six categories. The Egg McMuffin averaged out to $1.74 per 100 calories, and the Oreo McFlurry, $1.41 per 100 calories.

Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant recently told CNN that one of the reasons they are doing so well is that they are acing the value meal game. Their popular “Luxe Cravings Box,” launched last summer, has been a game-changer. They have since expanded their offering to multiple price points, ranging from $5 to $9. Additionally, “digital sales” are helping them. The Taco Bell app is easy to use, and diners enjoy the user-friendly options. It makes it easy for them to customize orders and increases overall efficiency.