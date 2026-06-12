5 Restaurant Chains With the Best “Bloomin Onion”-Style Apps, According to Diners

From onion petals to giant fried onions, these chain appetizers keep diners coming back.

A good appetizer can put a restaurant on the map. While there’s no denying that Outback Steakhouse cooks up some delicious steaks, many patrons dine at the Aussie-inspired joint for its most famous app: The Bloom’ Onion. There is something about deep-fried onion petals that takes the veggie to another level, especially when paired with delicious dipping sauces. The chain isn’t the only place where you can get a “bloomin’ onion” style appetizer. Here are 5 other restaurants that offer a similar item on their menus.

Outback Steakhouse: The Bloomin Onion

Outback’s Bloomin’ Onion is as iconic as an app can get. It was created in 1988 by Outback founder Tim Gannon, and is a “secret family recipe,” per the chain. Not just any onion will work. “Approximately 15 growers take care of our Blooms grown in Idaho, Oregon, Texas and California. The Bloomin’ Onion® is a colossal onion with a 4.25″ diameter that weighs approximately 1.24 lbs. raw and 1 lb. cooked,” says Outback. A whopping 8 million Bloomin’ Onions a year are ordered. Some people consider it the main course. “This is one of my favorite meals. Yes, it’s a meal. My onion love runs that deep,” a Redditor says.

Texas Roadhouse: The Cactus Blossom

Texas Roadhouse has its own version of the dish dubbed The Cactus Blossom. “Great for sharing! Texas-sized, golden-fried onion with Cajun sauce for dipping…. Make it a Fire Blossom with fire dust, jalapenos and cheese sauce for 1.99 more!” reads the menu. “A thing of beauty,” a Redditor says. “One of the greatest apps of all time,” another exclaims.

LongHorn Steakhouse: The Texas Tonion

All the apps at LongHorn are amazing, but the Texas Tonion is perfection. I recently ordered it at my local Jenkintown, PA, location, and can confirm it was super fresh, perfectly seasoned, cooked to perfection on the inside, and crispy breading on the outside. I like that the onion petals are separated, because there are no soggy bites. And, the “zesty dip” it comes with is super tasty.

Cracker Barrel: Onion Petals

Cracker Barrel’s Onion Petals are another delicious alternative, “lightly breaded, crispy fried onion petals seasoned with garlic salt,” served with country comeback sauce. “Still dreaming about this meal! My absolute favorites were the Onion Petals,” says an Instagram user. “Those sauces were 🔥.” Followers agreed. “The onion petals are so good!” one said. “I loved how they’re bite sized,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Copeland’s of New Orleans: Onion Petals

The Onion Petals at Copeland’s of New Orleans are also delicious, “thick-cut onion petals hand-battered, golden fried, served with tangy Rosette sauce!” the chain says. “They do have the best onion dipping sauce,” a person confirmed. “It’s so delicious,” another added.