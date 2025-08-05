Taco Bell Just Dropped a New Cinnabon Delights Flavor

Taco Bell’s menu is packed with so many savory items it’s something of an event when a sweet treat drops, like the new Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights. This limited time-only dessert combines Cinnabon’s sweetness and Taco Bell’s flair, resulting in a sweet, caramelly Dulce de Leche filling tucked inside a warm donut hole and dusted in a salted caramel coating.

I got to try the Dulce de Leche early and admit, as someone who doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth, they’re really nice—the perfect size for a small little bite and not overwhelmingly sweet. “I got to try these at Liv Mas this year. So excited everyone gets to try them now,” one Redditor shared. Employees on social media say Taco Bell is already selling out of the new Cinnabon Delights, so it’s clearly striking a chord with customers.

Taco Bell is offering the 2-pack of the delights for just $1 from July 31–August 6, exclusively on Uber Eats. Grab one before they’re gone! Otherwise, the original Cinnabon Delights are always there for you. “Those are so addictive. I almost want to eat so many that I get sick. So I won’t want them anymore. Almost,” one fan said. “I eat way too many of these… I mean i probably buy about 96 a week atleast lmao but from my experience they stay ‘good’ for 2-3 days in fridge and for microwaving with a 1000w microwave this is how i do it and it is perfect,” another dedicated customer shared.

The chain also has fan-favorite Cinnamon Twists on the menu year-round, another perfectly-portioned treat. “I love them! They’re the perfect serving size for a sweet treat, they’re somehow covered in sugar but not too sweet, I love cinnamon, and their texture is so crispy and light. I think they’re maybe a perfect dessert,” one fan said. “My wife loves them so much she rage drove to Taco Bell on her lunch break and caused a scene when they weren’t in her bag😅 that was just her tipping point on a bad day, she’s not usually that crazy over anything 😂 she’s the calm one out of us two,” another shared (people get passionate about their food!).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On the savory side, Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Burritos and Tacos continue to be a big hit with hungry fans. “The best thing I have had from T-Bell in a while. The spicy ranchero crispy chicken taco is 🔥 It was more filling than I was expecting, the chicken was crispy and juicy, and I love all the toppings! I know my Taco Bell is generally on their A game, but this is exceptional,” one happy guest shared. “I got the burrito and honestly, way outperformed expectations,” another agreed.