5 New Taco Bell Value Menu Items Dropping Nationwide This Month
Taco Bell fans will be thrilled with the launch of a new Luxe Value Menu, introducing a lineup that includes five new items and five returning favorites—all for $3 or less.”At Taco Bell, value has always been about delivering more — more flavor, more abundance, more options, more excitement,” said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, at Taco Bell. “The Luxe Value Menu was built on one ambition: to defy expectations of what value can be. Through extensive fan testing and bold innovation, we created menu items that deliver an elevated experience at an accessible price point. This isn’t just a menu refresh, it’s a new standard for value at Taco Bell and across the Industry.” So what do diners have to look forward to? Here are five new Taco Bell value menu items dropping this month, plus five returning favorites.
Mini Taco Salad
It’s officially here! The Mini Taco Salad, first teased at Live Más Live 2025joins the new value menu. Made with seasoned beef, creamy Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce,
tomatoes, and refried beans in a crispy, golden tortilla bowl, fans are hyped. “The mini taco salad and churros are AMAZING,” one fan raved.
Beefy Potato Loaded Griller
The Beefy Potato Loaded Griller ($2.49) is made with seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, nacho
cheese sauce, creamy Chipotle Sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped up
and grilled to eat on-the-go, the chain says. “A LOADED GRILLER!?” one very excited commenter on the Snackolator account said.
Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip
Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip is a new $2.49 snack on the value menu. Made with layers of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend, this dip is served with Taco Bell’s tortilla chips for perfect scooping.
Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker
Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker is sure to be a hit with customers. This $2.99 treat is made with grilled all-white-meat chicken, Avocado Ranch Sauce, three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes. “Folded, grilled, and ready to enjoy wherever you are,” the chain says.
Salted Caramel Churros
Available for a limited time only, the Salted Caramel Churros are crispy on the outside, sweet and creamy on the inside, and dusted with salted caramel sugar. Previous Churros, like the Birthday Churro, have been a big hit. “Really sweet. They were toasted to a perfect warmth and not as much cream as I thought there would be luckily. 10/10,” one fan said.
Returning Favorites
The following five items are returning to the new Luxe Menu:
- Cheesy Roll Up – $1.19
- Spicy Potato Soft Taco – $1.29
- Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito – $1.49
- 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt – $2.29
- Cheesy Double Beef Burrito – $2.79
“Is the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito the most slept on Taco Bell item?” one fan said. “560 calories, a substantial burrito for under $3. It’s the last surviving member (well, cousin) of the fantastic $2 burritos in the Covid era. And it’s ripe for customization too. Of course, ALWAYS get it grilled. Takes it from great to top notch.”