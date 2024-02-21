Skip to content

A New Spin on the Choco Taco Is Debuting This Summer—Here's Where You Can Find It

Nearly two years after the Choco Taco was discontinued, a new version is finally on its way.
Zoe Strozewski
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on February 21, 2024 | 3:03 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott

Nearly two years after Klondike discontinued the Choco Taco, a change that sparked a huge frenzy on social media, a new spin on the beloved item is finally set to make its grand debut.

That's right! Come this summer, dessert lovers will once again be able to indulge in those fan-favorite retro frozen treats. But this time around, you won't be able to buy them from ice cream trucks or grocery stores.

RELATED: 6 Fast-Food Chains That Serve Real Ice Cream—Not That Fake Stuff

Taco Bell recently partnered with the famous Portland, Ore.-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw to develop a brand-new Ice Cream Chocolate Taco. For the uninitiated, the original Choco Taco featured a taco-shaped waffle cone, vanilla ice cream, fudge, peanuts, and a chocolate coating. Salt & Straw's spin on the classic treat features many of the same elements customers already know and love, but with an inventive new twist. 

The treat consists of a hand-pressed waffle cone that's filled with fresh-made cinnamon ancho chili ice cream and then dipped in single origin chocolate and studded with toasted brown rice. It's served with a tangy cheesecake dip and three custom sauces: Chocolate Chili, Cinnamon Wild Berry, and Mango Jalapeño.

Taco Bell x Salt & Straw Ice Cream Chocolate Taco
Salt & Straw / TikTok

The Salt & Straw treat was one of more than a dozen exciting new menu items that Taco Bell unveiled during its recent Live Más Live event in Las Vegas on Feb. 9. Live Más Live attendees had the exclusive opportunity to sample the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco after the event, but it may be quite some time before the item is actually available in Taco Bell restaurants. It's still in the "testing pipeline," according to a press release.

Thankfully, Salt & Straw is planning its own launch for the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco this year. The chain announced via Instagram earlier this month that the treat will be available this summer at all of its 25 scoop shops across Oregon, California, Washington, Florida, and Nevada. 

Even if you don't currently live near a Salt & Straw location, you won't necessarily have to miss out on the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco launch. Customers will also be able to have the treats shipped nationwide through the Salt & Straw website, according to the Instagram announcement.

Exact details on the timing of this launch have yet to be revealed, but Salt & Straw encouraged fans to stay tuned for more details on the upcoming debut. 

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// //
More in Restaurants
  • exterior of longhorn steakhouse on colorful background

    10 Unhealthiest Menu Items at Longhorn Steakhouse

  • Choco taco

    New Spin on the Choco Taco to Debut This Summer

  • Arby's sign

    Arby’s Just Dropped 3 Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwiches

  • healthy avocado toast, concept of can eating avocados help you lose weight

    9 Restaurant Chains With the Best Avocado Toast

  • a collage of california pizza kitchen menu items on a bright background

    The Best & Worst Menu Items at California Pizza Kitchen

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.