A New Spin on the Choco Taco Is Debuting This Summer—Here's Where You Can Find It

Nearly two years after Klondike discontinued the Choco Taco, a change that sparked a huge frenzy on social media, a new spin on the beloved item is finally set to make its grand debut.

That's right! Come this summer, dessert lovers will once again be able to indulge in those fan-favorite retro frozen treats. But this time around, you won't be able to buy them from ice cream trucks or grocery stores.

Taco Bell recently partnered with the famous Portland, Ore.-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw to develop a brand-new Ice Cream Chocolate Taco. For the uninitiated, the original Choco Taco featured a taco-shaped waffle cone, vanilla ice cream, fudge, peanuts, and a chocolate coating. Salt & Straw's spin on the classic treat features many of the same elements customers already know and love, but with an inventive new twist.

The treat consists of a hand-pressed waffle cone that's filled with fresh-made cinnamon ancho chili ice cream and then dipped in single origin chocolate and studded with toasted brown rice. It's served with a tangy cheesecake dip and three custom sauces: Chocolate Chili, Cinnamon Wild Berry, and Mango Jalapeño.

The Salt & Straw treat was one of more than a dozen exciting new menu items that Taco Bell unveiled during its recent Live Más Live event in Las Vegas on Feb. 9. Live Más Live attendees had the exclusive opportunity to sample the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco after the event, but it may be quite some time before the item is actually available in Taco Bell restaurants. It's still in the "testing pipeline," according to a press release.

Thankfully, Salt & Straw is planning its own launch for the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco this year. The chain announced via Instagram earlier this month that the treat will be available this summer at all of its 25 scoop shops across Oregon, California, Washington, Florida, and Nevada.

Even if you don't currently live near a Salt & Straw location, you won't necessarily have to miss out on the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco launch. Customers will also be able to have the treats shipped nationwide through the Salt & Straw website, according to the Instagram announcement. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Exact details on the timing of this launch have yet to be revealed, but Salt & Straw encouraged fans to stay tuned for more details on the upcoming debut.