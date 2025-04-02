Taco Bell's Chalupas Are Back With Wild New Flavor

Taco Bell just brought back a discontinued item and fans are already saying it's their favorite thing on the menu. As of March 27, Taco Bell guests can enjoy the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas, a combination of 2019's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and 2024's Cheesy Street Chalupas. The new Cheddar shells are coated with cheese on the outside, and filled with a choice of two proteins (Cantina Chicken or Steak), onion and cilantro, and the new Chile Lime Crema Sauce.

"I got them to try then went back through the drive thru and got 3 more orders lmao. So good. I got almost every sauce to dip them in as well," one very happy customer shared. "That's a ton of cheese they toasted on the outside!" an impressed Redditor responded.

Each order of Chalupas comes two in a box for $5.49, and fans wish there were more. "Chalupas are my fave item on the menu, so maybe that's why I loved these, tho they taste very different. I wish I had more than the 2 in the box," one Redditor said. Lucky for them they can choose the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas Discovery Luxe Box, which includes two Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas, one Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, one Crunchy Taco, one order of sweet Cinnamon Twists, and a medium-sized fountain drink, all for $9.00 (depending on where you're located).

"Amazing. 10/10," one Taco Bell fan raved about the new Chalupas. "I'm on number 8 and hope to be at 16 by end of weekend," another said.

Taco Bell is also offering cool deals for customers throughout April, including the opportunity to claim a Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas order for only $1 during the April 15 Tuesday Drop on the app, for Taco Bell Rewards Members only. One Redditor posted a picture of their order online, and it actually does look really good. "Absolutely delicious! Probably my favorite LTO that has come out in recent months," the customer said. "I had them today and I was worried they wouldn't taste as similar, but my expectations were met first bite and I destroyed all 4 in like 10 minutes 😅," another agreed.

"Fans immediately fell in love with the crispy, cheesy bite of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in 2019, and now we're elevating that street-inspired flavor experience and that's exactly the kind of comeback our fans have been waiting for," said Taco Bell's Vice President Product Innovation Luis Restrepo, who emphasized that this new innovation is packed with even more flavor than the previous iterations.

The new Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas are available for a limited time only, so make sure to visit your local Taco Bell before they're gone again—although the new item might ruin the rest of the menu for you. "These are a 10/10 for me," one fan said. "I love cilantro and lime on anything Mexican though. I got a box, and everything else tasted bland in comparison."