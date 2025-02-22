Takis Launches Two Brand-New Flavors and Fans Say "We Need Them Now"

Takis chips are amassing a cult following. The crunchy, rolled Mexican chip, known for being dangerously spicy and extremely high in sodium, comes in many innovative flavors, with the bend behind them, Barcel, regularly adding fun new twists to the classic. This week, they announced that two brand-new flavors are launching — and fans are desperate to taste them.

In a press release, Takis announced they are "pushing the boundaries of innovation" in the snack industry once again with the "intense flavors" of "two groundbreaking" new flavors.

The first? Nacho Xplosion. "Xploding With Cheesy Heat, this new flavor takes intensity to a whole new level and sets the bar high for spicy cheesy snack enthusiasts," they write.

The second new flavor is Chile Limon. "Takis® First-Ever Global Flavor Launch breaks the "too spicy to enjoy" stereotype. This new addition delivers Mild Heat, Massive Flavor, and intensity in every crunch," they write.

The brand also revealed the new flavors in an Instagram post, with fans going wild over the announcement. "Chile limon sounds fireee 🔥🔥," wrote one. "Bro that sounds good," a scond chimed in.

A Redditor also shared about the launch. "I thought they were really good! I had like 3 of those sample bags lol Maybe a little too mild for some, but they were refreshing and had a little kick," one commented. "I liked them both more than most of the well-known flavors. The Limon is like a very mild version of Fuego with lemon flavor and the Xplosion has a nice kick with a better nacho flavor than the regular Nacho," another added.

"We are excited to introduce these two most requested flavors to our loyal brand lovers," Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis, says int he press release. "These flavors prove that intense snacking isn't one-size-fits-all. Whether you're a former spice lover or a hardcore heat seeker, we're making sure everyone finds their perfect snack, no matter where they stand on the heat scale."

Both flavors are available now and come in 3.2 individual packs and 9.9 oz sharing sizes nationwide. Before you indulge, take note that Takis are known for being high in sodium. One serving of Takis Fuego spicy lime serving gives you 330 milligrams or 14% of your DV of sodium, not to mention 15% of your daily value for saturated fat. What's more, "Takis contain artificial colors and flavors that some individuals may want to avoid, like Red 40, which research has linked to ADHD and migraines," says Adrian Hernandez, MS, RDN, owner of AEH Nutrition LLC, an insurance-based practice in Washington, D.C.