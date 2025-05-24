Target Just Launched a Big New Benefit for Members

Target‘s Circle 360 membership is one of the major perks of shopping at the store. Launched in April 2024, the program offers same-day delivery, plus other benefits such as early access to deals, free two-day shipping, no rush returns, and more. Circle members also get freebies and with the ease of making returns both in store and through the mail, Target is proving a worthy challenger to Amazon when it comes to value, quality, and convenience. That’s not all—Target just launched a stunning new benefit for Circle 360 members which might be the ultimate game changer. Read on to find out more.

No More Markups

Target’s Circle 360 members no longer have to pay a markup on same-day delivery from over 100 associated retailers, including CVS and Hy-Vee. While Target (which partners with Shipt for same-day delivery) itself never charged more for same-day shipping, members who made orders across Shipt’s full network of more than 100 grocers and specialty retailers did have to pay more—until now. This change makes same-day delivery costs for Circle 360 members much more affordable.

Over 100 Retailers

This new upgrade to Circle 360 membership transforms it into a “digital shopping center”, where shoppers can get whatever they need right to their door the same day, with no price markups across Shipt’s network. This includes retailers such as Lowe’s Home Improvement, Lowe’s Foods, Giant Eagle, and many more.

More Convenient Shopping

The new membership perks will make shopping even more convenient for Target customers. “We’ve never charged markups on same-day delivery from Target, and now Target Circle 360 members can exclusively enjoy this no-markup benefit from more than 100 retailers and grocers across Shipt’s network, too,” said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target.

New Member Deals

New Circle 360 members will get $20 off their first order of $75 or more from Shipt’s network of retailers. “In a time when consumers are looking to save both time and money, Target and Shipt are shaping a one-of-a-kind, dynamic retail ecosystem that lifts up our retail partners while helping members save,” said Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon.

How Much Is Membership?

Target Circle 360 membership costs $99 for a year (which comes out to $8.25 a month), or $10.99 a month, after a 14-day free trial. Circle card holders, college students, and government assistance recipients get 50% off monthly membership. “Members can save over $300 a year with same-day delivery, free shipping, monthly freebies, and more,” Target says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

More Perks

Circle 360 members don’t just get free two-day shipping—they also get an extra 30 days to return unwanted items to the store. Two new perks recently introduced are monthly freebies, where members can choose from a new selection of gifts and exclusive discounts on the first of every month, and early access to big sales for members only.