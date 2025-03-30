6 New Target Grocery Finds You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

It's the old Target dilemma: you go in for one thing, and you come out with five more. You may go into the store looking for toothpaste, but suddenly, you're leaving with nail polish, shoes, a candle, and a new book. Target can be a fun, one-stop-shop for a lot of us, and if you're already grabbing stuff for your room, bathroom, and living room, why not stock up on kitchen items, too?

You may not think much of the Target grocery section, but don't sleep on their pantry snacks just yet. This mega store actually carries plenty of delicious foods, a lot of which are both tasty and healthy, making them perfect items to stock up on when you want to focus on nutrition.

Below, we've picked out 6 of our favorite underrated grocery items you can find in Target stores or online.

Undercover Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Chocolate Quinoa Crisps

Nutrition (Per tray) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g

With just sea salt, dark chocolate, and quinoa, these Quinoa Crisps from Undercover are the perfect healthy sweet treat. You can still satisfy your sweet tooth and keep your calories and added sugar count low. Plus, you get a couple of grams of protein and fiber, too.

Good & Gather Colby Jack Cheese & Turkey Sausage Protein Pack Quick Bite

Nutrition (Per tray) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 11 g

Sometimes, you need to take some protein on the go with you, and these Colby Jack Cheese & Turkey Sausage Protein Pack Quick Bites from Good & Gather (Target's grocery brand) are the perfect way to do so. With 11 grams of filling protein and just 130 calories, these packs are the perfect snack to have any time of day.

5 Target Items Employees Say You Should Never Buy

Clio Snacks Strawberry Greek Yogurt Mini-Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 4 g

A sweet treat that is low in sugar and calories but still tastes delicious? Sign us up. The Clio Snacks Strawberry Greek Yogurt Mini-Bars are a great afternoon treat or post-dinner dessert, and they provide a nice little protein boost, too.

Tattooed Chef Frozen Enchilada Bowl

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 14 g

Target has plenty of frozen food options as well, and one of our favorites is the Tattooed Chef Frozen Enchilada Bowl. Not only does this vegetarian-friendly bowl taste amazing, but it also has only 330 calories plus 14 grams of satiating protein and 6 grams of fiber. The sodium count is a bit high on this one, but pretty standard for what you'd find in a frozen meal.

Gimme Snacks Organic Roasted Seaweed Chip Chili Lime

Nutrition (Per half bag) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you need something quick to satisfy a snack craving, these Gimme Snacks Organic Roasted Seaweed Chips are an ideal choice to stock up on. There are only 30 calories per serving, so you can stick to your calorie goals for the day, and they provide a gram of protein and fiber, as well. We love the Chili Lime variety, but you can also find flavors like Teriyaki, Korean BBQ, and Sea Salt.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Country Archer All Natural Grass Fed Original Beef Jerky

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 9 g

Beef jerky is an easy way to sneak in some protein on a busy day, and Target carries a delicious and trustworthy brand called Country Archer. Their All Natural Original Beef Jerky is made from grass-fed beef and has 9 grams of filling protein per serving. Plus, you're getting all of that protein for only 70 calories, which is a win-win for those on a low-calorie, high-protein diet.