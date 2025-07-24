7 Must-Try Meats at Texas de Brazil, According to Fans

If you’re a true carnivore add Texas de Brazil to the top of your list for favorite steakhouses. The small chain that has several locations across the U.S. is known for its endless parade of perfectly grilled meats and has rightfully earned a loyal following among meat lovers. When dining at the famed restaurant it’s more than just a meal — it’s an experience. But with so many delicious cuts to choose from, which ones really stand out? We’ve rounded up 7 must-try Texas de Brazil picks that fans say are absolutely the best.

Garlic Picanha

The garlic picanha or garlic steak is a traditional item at Brazilian steakhouses and Texas de Brazil delivers. One Yelper wrote, “Ask for the Garlic Picanha! My goodness it was the best steak I’ve ever tasted. So tender and flavorful. Overall a wonderful fun experience and I left stuffed to the brim.” Another customer with the username Paul M. from Ontario, Ca wrote that he ordered the garlic picanha and it didn’t disappoint. “Definitely I can say for our experience that night, the meats were fresh and moist, had plenty of flavor in my opinion and were hot, just coming out of the kitchen.”

Filet Mignon

The filet mignon is worth the splurge, according to diners. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Food was great, came out fast, was hot, and tasted amazing. The plantains were my personal favorite side dish, and the filet mignon and the other steaks were amazing!” A second person wrote, “The meat was delicious and the appetizer bar is great. Our favorite meat was the filet mignon and the picanha steak.”

Flank Steak

Flank steak–the cut from the abdominal muscles–is known to be flavorful and lean and Texas de Brazil gets it right, according to customers. Yelp reviewer Sandy P. from Long Beach, CA wrote, “​​My friend and I went there for dinner and the ambiance was great. They have a salad bar that you can walk up to and grab anything you’d like. The flank steak was very tasty and the spicy pichana. Customer service was great as well. The servers are very attentive.”

Brazilian Sausage

It’s not a true experience at Texas de Brazil unless you have a couple of sausages on your plate. One customer shared on Yelp, “The meat selections were out of this world! Pork ribs, Beef ribs, Tri tip, Lamb, BBQ Chicken legs, Brazilian sausage (My FAV), and so much more, I couldn’t keep up with what we were trying. They come by and offer you a slice or two, and you take your tongs and hold the side while they slice. Remember to get at least 2 sets of tongs if there are more than 2 people. If one falls on the floor, you still have that backup!”

Leg of Lamb

While there’s not anything specifically unique about the leg of lamb, it’s cooked to perfection and paired with the best sauces. One diner shared on Yelp, “I’ve been a die hard fan of this place since my first time- recommend it to ANYONE who has ever asked me for a steak house recommendation. We have only ever had positive experiences here- fresh meat, consistent check ins from the server, and the decor is very modern. I would highly recommend trying Leg of lamb (I always ask for this one as I’m seated) dipped in the mint jelly and chimichurri sauce (both available at the salad bar).”

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

Another mouthwatering meat fans can't get enough of is the Bacon Wrapped Chicken. The simple yet tasty dish is lean and enjoyable. Huston P. from Beaumont, CA wrote on Yelp, "Great steak and great bacon from the salad bar. Bacon wrapped chicken was great too. Tried 2 cuts of lamb for the first time. Not bad at all. Great customer service." Kim P. from West Covina, CA shared, "Despite how crowded the restaurant was, we were seated promptly, the salad bar was fully stocked and the meat kept coming. The picanha, sausage, bacon wrapped chicken (no lie!) and the lamb picanha (not gamey @ all), were delicious!"

​​Lamb Picanha

Another fan favorite is the ​​lamb picanha and if you want to steer clear of the bark, you can ask for a deeper cut in the picanha. One Yelper wrote, “My favorite meat by far was the garlic picanha and the lamb. What sets them apart from fogo de Chao is the addition of sauces to complement the meats. We had some sort of green sauce and mint sauce for the lamb. Although the meat was good to eat by themselves, the sauce just elevated the meat even more.”