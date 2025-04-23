7 Texas Roadhouse Items That Fans Say Are Worth the Cost

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most affordable, value-for-money fast-casual chains right now, and customers agree—the chain is doing incredibly well even while competitors are struggling. Guests of the iconic steakhouse rave about how good certain menu items are, and even the more costly options are considered well worth the expense. So which dishes are worth splurging on at the nation's favorite restaurant? Here are seven Texas Roadhouse menu items fans say are totally worth the cost.

Cinnamon Butter Bread Rolls

It's impossible for a group of Texas Roadhouse fans to discuss the menu without someone raving about the iconic bread rolls served with honey cinnamon butter. "Their rolls and honey cinnamon butter are to die for! Yeah, it's an overall good value, but those rolls are what convinces me to go anytime someone suggests them as an option," one customer said.

Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs

The ribs at Texas Roadhouse are incredible, fans say. "RIBS: they're amazing," one employee shared on Reddit. "We don't call them 'fall off the bone ribs' for no reason. I hate eating finger food. I eat them with a fork with ease. No meat sticks to the bone. And our house made BBQ sauce is amazing."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Red Chili

The Texas Red Chili is a huge hit with customers who can't get enough of the quality and taste. "TXRH hand cuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted," one Redditor said. "Making this chili is one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat. I'm a big fan."

Baked Potato

The Texas Roadhouse Baked Potato is a firm fan-favourite menu item. "The baked sweet potato is the best side. I have eaten at several different locations and the sweet potatoes are always cooked perfectly," one happy customer said. "Loaded with marshmallows is my guilty pleasure lol," another commented in response.

Texas Roadhouse Mushrooms

The mushrooms served with steak are worth the trip alone, some customers rave. "What is it about Texas Roadhouse mushrooms that makes them so good? I've never had mushrooms with my steak anywhere else that are even as close to as good as Texas Roadhouse," one fan said. "They use a proprietary blend seasoning aptly called, 'mushroom seasoning'. They melt the butter blend in a hot pan or tilt skillet, then add the mushrooms, then you add the mushroom seasoning… Nothing special about the seasoning, really. I think the trick is that you cook all of the water out of the mushrooms and then you caramelize them really dark, borderline burned but you add water to deglaze the pan," another responded.

Dallas Filet

Guests love the hand-cut Dallas Filet. "I got the 8oz Filet, medium rare. Side of fries, house salad, and asked for the creamy horseradish and green peppercorn sauce on the side. The steak was excellent, tender, and seasoned to perfection. I'm now a believer, this place is excellent. The best part was 1 app, 2 drinks, and 2 steaks w/ sides for $68 before tip. I'm already looking forward to my next visit," one Redditor shared.

Porterhouse T-Bone

The Porterhouse T-Bone is the most expensive steak on the menu and well worth it, fans say. "For me Texas Roadhouse is all about value and price," one customer said. "Yes the beef is lower quality but it's cooked and seasoned well and the price is extremely fair which is what makes this restaurant attractive to me. Especially in this post-covid insane pricing environment. Give me 3 of those rolls and a $35 porterhouse and I'm happy as can be."