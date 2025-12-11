Regulars say these seven Texas Roadhouse steaks deliver the best flavor and value.

Texas Roadhouse has become one of the top chain restaurants for a reason: Diners say the steakhouse serves up delicious, large portions at reasonable prices, offering lots of bang for the buck. While there are non-red-meat options diners order repeatedly, steak is the main attraction. What should you order, according to repeat customers? Here are 7 Texas Roadhouse steaks fans say are the best on the menu.

Bone-In Ribeye Steak

The Bone-In Ribeye, a 20oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” the menu reads, is a crowd pleaser. It is cooked to your preference and served with choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.

Prime Rib

The prime rib is “the hidden gem of Texas Roadhouse,” reveals another fan. “Great flavor, and it’s way more consistent than the steaks in terms of quality and doneness. I’ve been eating it for several years and it’s great. One of my favorite meals out from a chain.” Another recommends to get it with creamy horse radish and save one of those rolls for dessert and dip in that horseradish au jus. It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever eaten. Perfect blend of savory and sweet.” Another agrees. “I honestly the prime rib is the best by a landslide,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Steak Kebabs

The steak kebabs are the chef’s kiss, per repeat customers. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.

Filet Medallions

The Filet Medallions, an order of three, 3-ounce medallions of filet, “which is a total of 9 oz of Filet that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet,” are a great value, per a Reddit feed. The Medallions are served on a bed of rice and come with two sides and a choice of sauce. “You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item,” they reveal.

The Dallas Filet

If you like filet mignon, order the Dallas Filet. “Coming from someone who has always loved this place and has worked there, THE DALLAS FILET, MEDIUM RARE. My mouth is literally watering rn thinking about it,” writes a Redditor.

The New York Strip

One person also recommends the 12 oz NY/KC strip. “If you want to ensure your steak is cut to order (instead of precut that morning like many 6/8/11 oz Sir) you can always request a specific size as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu. For example, 16oz ribeye + 2oz for an small additional cost per oz that varies per restaurant/region and you will get an 18 oz that will be cut the moment that server puts in the order,” they said.

Beef Tips

Another suggests ordering the beef tips, for the “huge portion for the price.” “I got the Beef tips last time we went to TXRH and I was surprised by how good it was! And I had plenty to take home too!” one said.