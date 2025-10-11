Texas Roadhouse Diners Say These Dishes Have “Gone Downhill”

Texas Roadhouse fans know what to expect from the most popular sit-down chain in the U.S.: Delicious food and drinks at highly competitive prices in a family-friendly environment. Although the chain is widely beloved by customers, there are still some criticisms fans share online about menu items they believe have either changed completely or taken a dip in terms of quality and value for money. Here are five Texas Roadhouse dishes some diners say have gone downhill.

Bread Rolls

Some Texas Roadhouse fans are convinced the famous dinner rolls have changed. “The bread rolls at Texas Roadhouse aren’t as good as they used to be. Why doesn’t anyone talk about this?,” one Redditor said. “Yes! Different and disappointing 😞 their rolls have NOT been the same since early 2020. I tried complaining to the corporate office and they denied any changes had happened 🤯,” another responded.

Strip Steak Issues

The New York Strip Steak at Texas Roadhouse is inconsistent in quality, customers complain. “I got the NY strip and it had a lot of gristle. I had to spit out lots of little chunks of gristle. Also, it didn’t have a lot of beefy flavor,” one Redditor said. “I found that quality varies widely between locations. I’ve been to 3 different TRs and each were distinct in their quality. Ordering the same thing each time,” another said.

Country Fried Sirloin

The Country Fried Sirloin at Texas Roadhouse has changed, some fans say. “Texas Roadhouse used to be one of my favorite places to eat. I always got the same thing, the country fried steak. It was always phenomenal, tender, juicy, quality,” one customer said, complaining that their entire steak felt like gristle. “A bad experience is a bad experience,” another responded. “My apologies that you went there and had a bad country fried steak. ( From a former TXRH kitchen manager in a different state.) FYI, they do use a meat tenderizer to pound the steak, which is common practice when making a CFS, standard across the industry.”

Mac and Cheese

Some customers are disappointed in the Mac & Cheese, saying the quality has taken a steep dive. “I was at Texas Roadhouse and I ordered mac n’ cheese to the side of my burger. The Mac was so bad, the elbows were undercooked and it tasted like somebody slapped a slice of Kraft singles American cheese on the undercooked elbows and microwaved it,” one said. “My waitress told me not to order it and I took her word for it. Now I know why,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gluten-Free Items

Many customers have complained about gluten in either currently gluten-free or previously gluten-free items. “I looked at their gluten-friendly menu and ordered a steak, mashed potatoes, and a salad with no croutons or dressing, which they assured me would be GF. Yeeeah, apparently they have zero concept of cross contamination there, because I was 2/3 through my salad when I found little bits of broken crouton in my salad,” one customer said. “This long story just to tell y’all that Texas Roadhouse uses pre-seasoned not GF chicken now, in case you try to dine there, which I’m sure plenty of you know better,” another complained.