5 Texas Roadhouse Menu Items Diners Call “The Ultimate Value”

Diners say these five Texas Roadhouse dishes offer the ultimate value for your dollar.

Texas Roadhouse is just one of those chains that has gained a loyal following of customers, keeping them coming back for more…myself included! When I’m not supporting local restaurants, there are only a few chains that I really stand by, and Texas Roadhouse is absolutely one of them. The quality is consistent and the prices are low. With how expensive everything seems to be, it’s refreshing to have some date night options that won’t cost hundreds of dollars. For the next time you head to Texas Roadhouse, here are some menu items that are a great value.

Side of Ribs

Whatever entree you choose, keep in mind you can throw in a side of their delicious ribs. “Lately I’ve been digging the prime rib. I think I steak at home so much that I prefer my own steaks more. They use some msg heavy brine on the prime rib so it’s usually pretty damn flavorful. Also I recommend always adding a side of the baby back ribs,” a Reddit user said. The Sidekick of Ribs is $9.99 and another meal on its own.

Chili on the Side

The chili is delicious as a meal or even on the side. “Bar-b-q chicken is a good option and the chili for a side item,” a Reddit user said. The Texas Red Chili side dish is just $3.99 (make it a bowl for another $0.99). Top the chili with cheese, onion, and a dollop of sour cream and eat with tortilla chips.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ribeye

The steaks are one of the best deals at Texas Roadhouse, with all cuts sold at a great price. “I recommend going to the meat case near the entrance and hand picking out your steak. Can’t go wrong with a ribeye but I’ve seen some well marbled NY Strips there as well. If on the thicker side I would recommend asking for it cooked medium as all our steaks ordered medium rare came out rare,” a Reddit user said. The Bone-In Ribeye is just $34.99 for 20oz. cut of our juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor. Served with choice of two sides.

Steak Kabob

The Steak Kabobs are only $16.99, and served with mushroom, onion, red pepper, tomato, green pepper served over seasoned rice with choice of one side. “I’m late to this but recently have been obsessed with the BEEF TIPS,” a Reddit user said. “I usually opt to get it with rice and a side of caesar salad. This is the ultimate comfort meal. I always feel happy and satisfied after I eat it!”

Sirloin

The Hand-Cut Sirloin with two sides is $16.49 for 6 oz., $19.49 for 8 oz., $23.49 for 11 oz., and $28.49 for 16 oz. “I was always a ny strip or filet mignon guy but I read on here people really like the sirloins at TR so I just got one yesterday and to be honest it was amazing,” a Reddit user said. “And of course it’s a cheaper cut too which is a bonus. More meat for less! I’m planning on always getting a sirloin from now on when I go to Texas Roadhouse if that answers your question.”