6 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fire-Grilled Steaks

Six chain steakhouses known for smoky, fire-grilled steaks.

Do you prefer fire-grilled steaks over those cooked in a skillet or on a flat-top? Fire-grilled steaks are cooked over an open, wood-fired grill, usually a healthier method, as the butter and fat tend to cook out a bit more than in other styles. Where can you enjoy a delicious fire-grilled steak while dining out? Here are 6 top steakhouses serving the best fire-grilled steaks.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse fire-grills its steaks, and one of the fanciest is the Fire-Grilled T-Bone, $30.49, which features two signature cuts, one bone. “Our T-Bone combines the rich flavor of a strip with a tender buttery filet in one big 18 oz. bone-in cut. Boldly seasoned with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled to perfection,” the menu reads. “Their Tbone is awesome,” writes a Redditor. As is the baked potato. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. According to Redditors, the salt is what makes it. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.

Texas Roadhouse

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The Porterhouse T-Bone at Texas Roadhouse is 23 ounces of deliciousness, featuring a filet and strip that are hand-cut and flame-seared. “Very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak,” a Redditor shared.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House draws on the campfire’s inspiration, cooking steaks over an open campfire and chargrilling to perfection. “The menu captures the flavor of the open campfire, featuring Certified Angus Beef® steaks that sizzle alone, or with a choice of toppings,” the chain says. “Each steak is topped with fresh garlic butter and seasoned with the original Saltgrass-7 steak spice for mouthwatering flavor.” The Texas T-Bone is a favorite with diners, providing 17 ounces of perfectly seasoned and cooked steak. T-bone made to perfection!” a TripAdvisor user wrote alongside a photo.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse flame-grills every steak after aging them “at least 21 days.” They are also “precisely hand-cut in-house daily, the fine marbling texture ensures consistent flavor and juiciness, as well as superior tenderness for your maximum enjoyment!” the chain says. “It’s all you would expect from a steak. Well-seasoned, thick, tender, juicy goodness, steak. All of it was good,” one diner said.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

As the name suggests, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill cooks its steaks on an open flame. “There’s nothing quite as welcoming as a fire–and nothing gets mouths watering like wood fire grilling. That’s why we use an open flame to cook…pretty much everything,” the chain says. Every Firebirds steak is 21-day-aged, butchered in-house, and hand-trimmed before hitting the grill.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão uses the traditional churrasco cooking method, which involves cooking meat on an open-fire grill for unparalleled texture and flavor. “Our Gaucho chefs honor a century of tradition, skillfully butchering, simply seasoning, and fire-roasting each cut over an open flame for an unforgettable experience,” the chain says.