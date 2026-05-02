Fans say these chain restaurants serve standout Italian sandwiches.

One of the best Italian sandwiches I’ve ever feasted on was at Bay Cities Italian Deli in Santa Monica, California. I remember the first time someone took me there for lunch, waiting for what seemed like forever for a sandwich I didn’t even think I wanted. Traditionally, I’m not a fan of mixing meats. However, upon first bite, I realized there was a reason people traveled from all over to feast on this beauty. Layers upon layers of freshly sliced, high-quality Italian meats, the best provolone cheese, crisp veggies, and freshly baked sub bread all doused in salt and pepper and oil and vinegar – that is the perfect Italian sandwich recipe. I always recommend finding a local Italian deli for the best, but if you are relying on chains, there are a handful where you can enjoy delicious options. Here are 5 chain restaurants fans say have the best Italian sandwiches.

Potbelly

Potbelly‘s Italian creation, “stacked” with meats and cheese, including salami, old-world capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, and provolone, and toasted on the chain’s delicious bread. “There’s something about the combination of Italian meats here that’s superior to the rest. Just by looking at them piled on top of each other, you can tell they are all deeper in color, and the taste follows suit,” our ETNT reviewer, Megan Hageman, wrote in a review. “All together, the four components unite to create a flavor bomb of saltiness, spice, and an ounce of fattiness. Everything else, including the oil and Italian seasoning, sits back and allows the meat to take center stage. In addition, the cheese doesn’t play a large role here, but the bread certainly does. Crackly, but not to the extent that it scrapes your mouth, it’s a nice, warm touch and makes for the perfect sturdy base,” she says.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s has one of the best Italian subs in my opinion, with fresh-sliced meats and cheese paired with its amazing oil, vinegar, and herbs, and delicious sub rolls. “Absolute perfection,” a Redditor declared about The Original Italian, which comes with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. I always get it Mike’s Way, with all the fixings.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s delivers an “aesthetically constructed” Italian sub, according to Hageman. “The cold cuts and toppings–namely lettuce, tomato, and mayo–are perfectly tucked into the fluffy French bread, making it easy and mostly mess-free to carry,” she writes in her review. She notes that the bread is perfect, “plump, fresh, and delicious–I think I could have eaten just the bread by itself and been happy,” she said. “It’s meaty enough, with the salami particularly standing out, and it tastes less oily than it looks.”

Which Wich

Which Wich is great for custom builds made with tasty meats and decadent toppings. Their classic Italian, The Grinder, comes with Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola. According to diners, it has a kick. “I just had it for the first and last time. I didn’t expect it to be this spicy hot,” one Redditor says.

Penn Station

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you want a grilled Italian sub, go to Penn Station Eat Coast Subs for the Classic Italian grilled sub. The popular item comes stacked with smoked ham, hard salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, olive oil & red wine vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano, mayo, and amazing bread. “I like Jersey Mikes a lot, but nothing beats Penn station for me. So yummy,” a Redditor says.