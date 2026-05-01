6 Best Fried Scallops and Crispy Fries at Popular Seafood Chains

Find out which popular restaurant chains serve the highest quality scallops and flavorful sides.

Scallops are a delicious seafood item, mostly found seared but delicious when breaded and deep-fried. The meaty texture and sweet taste of these bivalves make them well-suited to deep-frying, holding their form and perfectly complemented by hot french fries, both regular and seasoned. If you’re craving really excellent scallops, here are six seafood chains serving the most delicious fried scallops.

Legal Sea Foods

Diners at Legal Sea Foods can enjoy the Crispy Fried Scallops platter made traditional New England style or cajun, served with french fries and coleslaw. The Fisherman’s Platter is perfect for those who want more variety, with shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings. The chain also has truffle fries on the menu for those who want extra flavor.

Anchors Fish and Chips

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Anchors Fish and Chips has a Sea Scallops & Fish plate, which contains five scallops and french fries. Diners can also opt for garlic fries if they’re craving something special. “The fish, scallops, and french fries were cooked perfectly and the seasoning was done very well. Enjoyed the lunch I had very much,” one fan shared.

Skippers Seafood & Chowder

The Scallops at Skippers Seafood & Chowder are a fan-favorite menu item. “The most poppable option around, these bay scallops are tender, tasty and breaded in crispy panko just like our signature fish,” the restaurant says. Pair this meal with the french fries and you’re all set.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has Crispy Bay Scallops on the menu, available by itself or as part of the Admiral’s Feast: Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden-brown. Served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides, including Chesapeake Fries.

King’s Fish House

The King’s Combo Platter at King’s Fish House has tasty beer battered fish, fried scallops, shrimp, served with fries. The restaurant also has grilled Wild Eastern Sea Scallops served with two sides, plus a shellfish platter containing Farmed Bay Scallops.

Mac’s Seafood

Diners at Mac’s Seafood can opt for the delicious crispy Seared Local Sea Scallops served with truffle-cauliflower puree, Brussels sprouts, crispy parsnips, and pomegranate syrup. Pair it with french fries for an upscale meal that tastes amazing. “Magnificent restaurant! Went with friends had the calamari cod cheeks and arugula salad for apps, amazing! Dinner steak, tuna, scallops and halibut, incredible! We think scallops won for best dish!” one diner raved.