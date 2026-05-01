I’m a Pitmaster, and These are the 7 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Steak

Pitmasters share simple ways to grill better meat this season.

Grilling season is around the corner, and while you certainly don’t have to be an expert to grill, you also don’t want to make rookie mistakes. If you’re aiming for flavorful, tender meat, a few simple techniques can make all the difference—and might even impress your friends and family. Erica Blaire Roby, one of the country’s leading female pitmasters and a former Food Network “Master of Cue” champion, is sharing her go-to dos and don’ts with Eat This, Not That!. Here’s how to grill like a pro this season.

Start With Simple Recipes

When you’re firing up the grill, it’s tempting to go all out—but that’s not always the smartest move. Roby reminds us to keep it simple.

“Instead of trying to create a complex grilled recipe right out of the gate, start with straightforward dishes like burgers, steaks and kabobs to build confidence while you familiarize yourself with your grill.”

Understand Your Grill’s Heat Zones

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According to Roby, one of the biggest mistakes beginners make is treating the entire grill like it cooks the same way—but heat control is where great grilling really happens.

“Learn the difference between indirect and direct heat, and how to use them to control cooking food on your grill,” Roby says. ” You’ll want to use a combination of both zones, as cooking solely on high heat can burn the exterior before the interior is properly cooked.” She adds, “A go-to method is to start searing your beef on direct heat and then move to indirect heat to finish cooking without burning.”

Know How Much to Season

The perfect amount of seasoning is a key factor in serving a crave-worthy steak.

“Over-seasoning can mask the natural flavors of beef and under-seasoning can result in bland meat,” says Roby. “The trick? Use a generous amount of salt and pepper. For thicker cuts of meat, you may need to season more heavily than you think is necessary to ensure the seasoning penetrates beyond the surface.”

Wait to Flip

Patience pays off on the grill—resisting the urge to constantly move your meat is one of the easiest ways to improve both flavor and texture.

“Let your meat develop a sear and nice crust before flipping,” Roby explains. “Over flipping can prevent the formation of a proper sear, affecting both texture and flavor.” She adds, “You’ll know your meat is ready when it releases easily from the grill, and generally, meat should only be flipped once during grilling.”

Don’t Guess When Your Food Is Ready

Even seasoned grillers can get doneness wrong—because looks alone can be misleading. Having the right tools, not guesswork, is the key to perfectly cooked meat every time.

“Invest in a meat thermometer to avoid this common mistake,” Roby advises. “It will be your go-to tool to make sure you don’t under- or overcook your meat.” She explains, “Take your meat off the grill a few degrees below your target temperature and let it rest. After a few minutes, your meat should come up to your target temperature, but make sure by checking the temperature at the center of the cut.”

Don’t Overcrowd Your Grill

When you’re feeding a lot of people, it makes sense to load up the grill so everyone eats at the same time, but Roby says that’s a no-no.

“Avoid overcrowding your grill by giving each piece of food enough space to cook evenly,” she explains. “Cook in batches if needed.”

Don’t Press on Your Meat

It might feel instinctive to press down on burgers or steaks as they cook—but that habit doesn’t do your meal any favors.

“Pressing down on your burgers or steaks while cooking will force the juices out of your meat, making it drier,” Roby explains. “Instead, let the beef cook undisturbed to keep those flavorful juices inside. The only time you should press is when initially forming your patties, and even then, just lightly.”